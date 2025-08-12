Rugby

‘Grant has been firing’: Rassie discusses scrumhalf selection as Faf, Jaden stay in mix

By Nicholas Zaal

12 August 2025

'Krappie will get a chance next week in Cape Town, hopefully, if things go according to plan.'

Springbok scrumhalf Grant Williams and Faf de Klerk

Springbok scrumhalf Grant Williams will start against the Wallabies at Ellis Park while Faf de Klerk is still a standby player for the greater squad. Picture: Charle Lombard Gallo Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says the three scrumhalves in the current squad are all at a similar level currently, while stressing that Faf de Klerk and Jaden Hendrikse, who are not in the squad, remain in contention for future opportunities.

Erasmus on Monday named his matchday 23 to face the Wallabies in their first of two Rugby Championship Tests, to be played at Ellis Park on Saturday, with Grant Williams at scrumhalf and Cobus Reinach on the bench.

It comes after Morné van den Berg earned man of the match in his last outing for the Springboks, during their 42–24 win over Italy at Loftus last month, where he kicked well, fed quickly, tackled well, and scored two tries.

Scrumhalf quality ‘really close’

“If you look at the three nines, I think all three are Test match quality,” Erasmus said. “They are really close. Cobus is 34 already but he brings a nice, solid, experienced vibe when he gets onto the park. But I think Grant has been firing very well. I think he’s over his [neck] injuries.”

Erasmus explained that Van den Berg, nicknamed Krappie, will likely feature in the second Test against the Wallabies.

“Krappie will get a chance next week in Cape Town, hopefully, if things go according to plan. If you lose momentum, sometimes you have to change your plan.”

He said playing Van den Berg at his Lions home ground might have been special for him, but the team’s game plan comes first.

“Krappie is one of the most humble and serving members in the team. He understands.”

De Klerk and Hendrikse haven’t been forgotten

Of De Klerk, who is one of seven standby players for the 37-man squad, and Hendrikse who hasn’t feature at all this season, Erasmus said their Bok days are far from over. Especially in light of the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

“Hopefully, in the World Cup play-offs, we will pick the best nine in form. Faf is not at all out of the picture. Jaden is not at all out of the picture. We normally carry four nines.”

The coach said their decision to cut the squad helped provide players with more one-on-one attention from coaches. But the pair still join Springbok post-training meetings virtually.

“[All the scrumhalves] are competing and don’t want to just give the position away, but they also understand that we will rotate.”

Erasmus said they are trying to build a culture where the jersey belongs to all the players in their position.

“He [Williams] is not necessarily the first choice, but the way we want to play in this game, we feel he is the best option there. I think the squad has now accepted that we are going to share jerseys and not just say this guy is out-and-out the best.”

