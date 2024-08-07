Bok boss Erasmus thrilled about Kolisi’s possible return to Sharks

The two-time World Cup-winning captain endured a difficult season in France.

Ox Nche and Siya Kolisi could soon be team-mates again at the Sharks. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is excited about the possible return of captain Siya Kolisi to the Sharks, ahead of the coming franchise season, after it emerged that the Bok leader was negotiating an early release from his contract with French giants Racing 92.

Kolisi endured a difficult season in France, having left the Sharks after the Boks won the World Cup last year, with him starting off well, before a number of injuries stunted his progress.

That led to Racing 92 owner Jacky Lorenzetti launching a scathing personal attack on Kolisi after they were dumped out of the Top 14 race at the quarterfinal stage, which was likely the final straw in the double World Cup winning captain deciding to end his stay in France early.

Over the past weekend it emerged that the Sharks were in possible talks to re-sign the 33-year-old, who spent three seasons at the union. Kolisi also previously played for Western Province and the Stormers.

The Durban franchise is likely the only team in South Africa that could afford to buy Kolisi out of his contract in France, which was set to run until 2026.

Springbok captaincy

If he does return to the Sharks, it will also likely put the question of the Springbok captaincy to bed, at least for the next few years, after Erasmus said earlier this year that he preferred having the Bok captain based in South Africa for logistical reasons.

At the Bok team announcement on Tuesday, ahead of their opening Rugby Championship match against the Wallabies in Brisbane, Erasmus said that he was fully behind Kolisi’s possible return.

“We actually didn’t want him back, but his agent just kept on nagging and nagging,” joked Erasmus after being asked about his team captain’s possible return.

“When we heard he (Kolisi) wanted to come back, it’s a decision from the Sharks, we supported it when they asked us. We are supporting it 100%.

“They (the Sharks) will officially announce it (at some stage). They asked us to join in on the conversation, whether we wanted him back, and my answer was yes. It’s nice to have your captain in your country.

“I’m not quite sure how far the deal is or when it will be announced. But, yes, we know about it and we are happy about it.”

Kolisi will be leading the Boks once again on Saturday, after he missed the opening Test of the season against Wales due to club commitments, while he also led the team in the drawn two-Test home series against Ireland, and was rested for the one-off Test against Portugal in Bloemfontein.