Ethan Hooker: Sharks would be fools to underestimate one-win Munster

The wing also backed a young Sharks backline to step up in the absence of André Esterhuizen and Jurenzo Julius.

The Sharks have won their last three matches against Munster, who are also in poor form in the URC. But the Durban union could jeopardise everything if they underestimate their opponents ahead of their Saturday night United Rugby Championship clash in Limerick.

Sharks wing Ethan Hooker said the Irish side, who won the tournament in 2022/23, are stronger than their URC results suggest – winning once, drawing once, and losing twice to uncharacteristically sit ninth on the table.

Munster showed fight during their 24-18 away defeat to Leinster last weekend, and will be eager to return to Thomond Park, where they secured a 33-25 win against Racing 92 in the Champions Cup the week before.

Munster formidable at home

“They love having the ball in their hands. They love multiple phases trying to stretch you, get around you,” Hooker said.

“Munster are a quality team. They’ve only won one game, but any team would be fools underestimating them, especially with a home game, home crowd and the passion of the Irish fans.”

The Springbok wing described the fixture as one of the biggest on the Sharks calendar.

The Durban side also want to finish their tour on a high after a last-gasp 40-33 win at Lyon in the Challenge Cup and an emphatic 36-21 bonus-point URC win at Cardiff despite four injuries.

“We have really put it on ourselves to be good on tour and get as many points as we can. Munster is no easier than any other team. We hold them in high regard.

“We have our game plan and systems in place and will give it everything on the weekend.”

Sharks backline to step up amid injuries

Hooker backed the Sharks’ young backline to step up in the absence of their injured captain André Esterhuizen and former Junior Springbok Player of the Year, Jurenzo Julius, both centres.

Siya Masuku, who usually plays flyhalf, may have to move to midfield, while wing Litelihle Bester and utility back Suleiman Hartzenberg are two of the players called up from South Africa – the other being prop Cameron Dawson.

“We have really been working on our depth… We prepare ourselves for situations where we could have two big losses [injuries] and I know the guys coming in to replace them will put up their hands.