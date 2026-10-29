‘I gave Bongi a ring’: Dobbo explains Mbonambi signing, admits fitness a concern

'If Vernon were to go down in the third minute and we asked him [Mbonambi] for 77 that would be a challenge... But at least at set-piece he'll be 100% fine.'

Stormers boss John Dobson described Bongi Mbonambi’s acquisition from the Sharks in less than three days, saying he is excited to see the Springbok’s set-piece expertise against Ulster on Saturday, but admitted fitness could be a worry.

Mbonambi and the Sharks parted ways amicably and with immediate effect, the Durban union confirmed Wednesday, the same day Dobson named him to play on the bench against Ulster in Cape Town (kick-off 2.45pm).

Dobson said it had been “pretty common knowledge” that the 35-year-old’s time was coming to an end at the Sharks, and after the Stormers lost three hookers in their game against Scarlets, with JJ Kotze also still suspended, he phoned Mbonambi on Monday afternoon to offer him a “short-term” contract.

With an uncertain future at the Sharks, and the goal of getting back into the Springbok setup, Mbonambi readily agreed to rejoin the club he played for between 2015 and 2021.

Stormers unworried by Mbonambi’s discipline

Mbonambi has battled various injuries lately, and hadn’t featured for the Sharks since January. Most recently, he fell out of favour following a disciplinary matter at a team-building weekend.

On Saturday, he will cover Vernon Paulo, who starts for the first time this season after the Stormers lost Andre-Hugo Venter (elbow), Lukhanyo Vokozela (head knock) and backup Deon Fourie (hamstring).

Venter would take two months to recover, but eight or nine if he needed surgery. Fourie’s grade three hamstring injury could take three to six months, though it might be shortened by three months. Vokozela has a history of concussions, so they had to be conservative.

Bongi is back. #inittogether https://t.co/EOwXI4aKfl – DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) October 28, 2026

“I gave Bongi a ring and said, ‘If you do finish at the Sharks, would you be interested in coming to us,'” Dobson explained, adding that the Sharks were “really good” and expedited the matter.

Dobson said the Stormers had never had disciplinary issues with Mbonambi. But if they had not worked with him in the past, his recent incident with the Sharks would have been a warning sign.

‘One of the best set-piecers around’

The forwards had an extra training session on Wednesday morning with Mbonambi, with forwards coach Rito Hlungwani reporting the veteran hooker had “no issues whatsoever” with the lineout throws and scrums.

“Learning our maps is a bit of a challenge, but we are not going to have an extra session. He’s got today and captain’s [run],” Dobson said.

“If Vernon were to go down in the third minute and we asked him [Mbonambi] for 77 that would be a challenge for him physically. But at least at set-piece he’ll be 100% fine.”

The coach explained that they could have managed with Paulo, Scarra Ntubeni and Altus Rabe, but they wanted Mbonambi to have a chance before the November international break.

“He’s one of the best set-piecers around. I think he powers our team up a bit. We can’t pretend he’s going to blow the lights out with his running game at the moment.”