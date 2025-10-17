Hooker aims to bring winning mindset back to Sharks

Springbok back Ethan Hooker says "exciting things are coming this weekend" as the Sharks prepare for Ulster.

Rising outside back Ethan Hooker aims to turn the lessons from his first five Springbok Tests into strong performances for the Sharks, who are seeking their first United Rugby Championship win on Saturday.

The Durban side lost to Glasgow, drew to Dragons and lost to Leinster in their opening season tour of Europe. They sit 13th on the log with two points, a far cry from their third-place finish, and innaugural SA shield, last season.

Hooker missed two of those games as he capped off a good Rugby Championship outing, playing the full 80 minutes in the last three Tests against New Zealand and Argentina.

The 22-year-old (youngest player in the Springbok squad) has yet to score a Test try, but he is making great runs against quality opposition at international level.

Hooker also scored the Sharks’ sole try in their 31-5 drubbing by Leinster in Dublin last week. He received a pass out wide and side-stepped a defender to score in the first half, highlighting the confidence he is playing with.

Hooker to do the Sharks proud

With the Springboks on a break, Hooker will start for the Sharks at right wing as they host their first URC match of the season, against Ulster on Saturday (kick-off 4pm).

“The vibe is really good being back and you have that sense of feeling at home. It’s really good, and I am keen to go out and perform,” Hooker said, adding it was exciting to play for the Springboks but he missed playing in front of Sharks fans at Kings Park Stadium.

What stuck out for him at the Springboks was how clinical they are in winning games.

“I would like to try and transfer that into our Sharks team and create a culture around that.”

Sharks to match Ulster’s physicality

The Sharks’ top try-scorer in last season’s URC said the team has been training very hard.

“Exciting things are coming this weekend. Hoping it’s going to be a full stadium this weekend and there will be a good game of rugby on show.

“Our first home game, it’s a big one. We don’t really want to lose any home games. So I think we will come firing out those blocks and hopefully it lasts for 80 minutes.”

Hooker said Ulster were “like any other team, very clinical and physical”. He said the Sharks would have to match that by using their “big experienced forwards” to get over the gain line and create opportunities for the backs.

Last year, the Sharks only played Ulster away, and won 22-19. They have a 2-1 win record against the Irish team.