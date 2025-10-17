Gelant back, Willemse moves to centre for Stormers v Zebre

This while prop Hencus van Wyk is set to make his Stormers debut from the bench.

Springbok fullback Warrick Gelant will make his first appearance of the season for the Stormers in their United Rugby Championship encounter with Zebre in Parma on Saturday (kick-off 8.45pm).

There are four changes to the starting line-up for the clash with the Italian outfit at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

With Gelant at fullback, Damian Willemse shifts to inside centre to join captain Ruhan Nel in midfield.

In the forward pack, Adré Smith joins Ruben van Heerden in the second row, while up front young tighthead Zachary Porthen is set to make his first start for the Stormers.

Prop to make his Stormers debut

Prop Hencus van Wyk is set to make his Stormers debut from a replacements bench that also features the likes of loose forward Ruan Ackermann and utility back Wandisile Simelane.

Director of rugby John Dobson said that the focus this week has been to continue to build on the positive start his team have made to the season.

“It was fantastic to get a win in our first game on tour last week, but there is no doubt that there are several areas that we can improve on as we take on a very competitive Zebre side this weekend.

“Having a player like Warrick back in the mix is a boost for us and the other players coming in are also keen to make an impression, so hopefully that will work in our favour,” he said.

The Stormers are top of the log with three wins out of three, including two whitewash victories.

Stormers starting XV: Warrick Gelant, Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel (captain), Damian Willemse, Leolin Zas, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Stefan Ungerer, Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Paul de Villiers, Ruben van Heerden, Adré Smith, Zachary Porthen, JJ Kotze, Ali Vermaak.

Replacements: André-Hugo Venter, Vernon Matongo, Hencus van Wyk, JD Schickerling, Ruan Ackermann, Marcel Theunissen, Imad Khan, Wandisile Simelane.