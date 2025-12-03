Etzebeth eye gouge verdict delayed

The Bok lock is expected to receive a lengthy ban.

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth will have to wait a little longer to hear his fate following his appearing before a disciplinary committee on Tuesday following the red card he received at the weekend for an eye gouge.

Etzebeth was red carded by the officials in the Springboks’ Test against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday after video footage showed him making contact with the eyes of Welsh player Alex Mann in the 73-0 win by the world champions.

A scuffle broke out late in the match, following Etzebeth joining the action from the bench.

According to News24, the panel who heard the Bok lock’s case on Tuesday couldn’t reach consensus about the length of punishment that should be meted out to Etzebeth.

The hearing lasted around five hours, according to reports.

News24 said Wednesday that the three person-panel asked for a delay in the verdict, of up to five days.

The incident has been widely reported on in recent days, with suggestions rife about Mann first sticking his fingers in the Bok player’s eyes which led to Etzebeth retaliating.

According to World Rugby, those who heard the case will have to consider whether Etzebeth’s actions were reckless, intentional and or accidental, and whether there are mitigating factors.

The red card shown to the Bok lock on Saturday was his first in Test rugby in 141 matches.

Etzebeth is facing anything between four weeks up to a year out of the game.