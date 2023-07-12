Etzebeth in doubt for All Blacks Test after father’s passing

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth’s participation in Saturday’s Rugby Championship match against the All Blacks in Auckland could be in doubt following the passing of his father, Harry, on Tuesday night.

It is understood the Bok management will leave the decision to Etzebeth to return to South Africa from New Zealand to be with his family or stay and play the Test first.

The 2019 World Cup winner and 2022 SA Rugby Player of the Year was handed the captaincy of the team this week, after Duane Vermeulen led the side against the Wallabies in Pretoria last weekend.

Regular captain and close friend of Etzebeth’s, Siya Kolisi, is currently sidelined with injury and in a race against time to be fit for the World Cup.

Options

If Etzebeth rules himself out of the match in Auckland this weekend, the Boks could elevate bench-sitter RG Snyman to the starting team or pick Jean Kleyn, who made his way to New Zealand on Monday following an impressive debut against the Wallabies.

The other options would be employing Franco Mostert, currently picked at No 7 flank, or Pieter-Steph du Toit, currently selected to play off the bench against the All Blacks.

Jean-Luc du Preez, a regular back-row forward, has also played lock before.

If Etzebeth opts to stay in New Zealand and return home with the rest of the squad on Sunday, he will captain the Boks for the 13th time. His last Test as captain was on 20 July 2019 against Australia at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

Team to face All Blacks:

Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk, Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth (capt), Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff. Bench: Malcolm Marx, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok