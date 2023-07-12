Boks building a squad to beat anyone, anywhere: ‘We don’t have an A and B side’

By Ross Roche

The Springboks are attempting to build a squad that can sweep all before them as they head into their second match of the Rugby Championship against the All Blacks in Auckland on Saturday.

A group of 13-players were sent early to New Zealand last week to prepare for this weekend’s fixture, while a further 21-players followed on Sunday after their massive opening win against the Wallabies on Saturday, with them arriving Down Under late on Monday.

The two groups linked up for their first training session on Tuesday, following which coach Jacques Nienaber named his match 23 for the All Blacks game, featuring 10 of the players that arrived early and 13 players that fronted up against the Wallabies.

Captain Etzebeth

Eben Etzebeth makes his return from injury to lead the side, which Nienaber claims is not their A side, as it is a squad effort and any player could have slotted in easily.

“We knew that we needed a squad to build momentum and try to be competitive and win the Rugby Championship. We then need a squad for our warm-up games against Wales and against the All Blacks at Twickenham, and then we need a squad for the World Cup,” explained Nienaber.

“So we have said from the start that we don’t have an A and a B side. The team that we selected to play against Australia was a team that we felt had the right mix to be competitive. We feel the same about this team (to play the All Blacks).

“Because there could have been injury changes we weren’t sure how this team would pan out. But the team that we have selected for this weekend is one we feel can be competitive against a very good New Zealand side.

“If you look at the last couple of exchanges we have had between ourselves and New Zealand they have been close and that’s the nature of the competition between the two countries.”

Six-two split

The Boks have gone with their tried and tested 6/2 forwards to backs split on the bench for the match, with Nienaber admitting it was their favoured split if conditions allow.

“The question between a 5/3 and 6/2 split for us is always dependent on certain things. If we have the versatility in terms of the backline and we have like-for like players that are on the bench and it’s available for us we will go with the 6/2 split,” said Nienaber.

“But it’s not always what we strive towards. It depends on the makeup of who’s starting and who’s available from a forwards perspective. Also if we maybe have niggles or injury doubts and we are unsure if a backline player might not finish the game then the risk is too much.

“So it’s something we sit down and discuss (before each match) and there are a couple of factors that play a role in us deciding on what we end up going with.”