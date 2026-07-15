‘Every kid’s dream,’ says new Bok flyhalf Vusi Moyo about getting Test shot

The young No 10 star will make his debut for the Springboks this weekend.

Instead of preparing to help the Junior Springboks defend their Junior World Championship title against France in Saturday’s final, rising flyhalf star Vusi Moyo is gearing up to make his senior Springbok debut against Wales in Durban.

It has been an incredible elevation to the pinnacle of South African rugby for Moyo, who only matriculated in 2024, won the Junior World Champs with the Junior Boks in 2025, made his senior debut for the Sharks in May, and two months later will make his first Test appearance.

He will become the fourth youngest Springbok ever, at 20 years and 27 days, behind Pat Lambie, 20 years and 20 days in 2010, Canan Moodie, 19 years and 302 days in 2022, and Frans Steyn, 19 years and 181 days in 2006.

However, he is more inexperienced at senior level than those three, with Moodie and Lambie having enjoyed full seasons with the Bulls and Sharks respectively before their debuts, while Frans Steyn had played 10 Currie Cup games for the Sharks before he became a Bok.

To be fair, it is likely that Moyo would have made his senior Sharks debut late last year or early this year if a hip injury hadn’t ruled him out for five months. He will thus make his first official Bok appearance with just one Sharks cap behind his name.

‘Every kid’s dream’

Speaking at a Bok press conference in Durban on Tuesday, Moyo admitted it had been a quick rise since returning from injury for the Junior Boks and helping them win the U20 Rugby Championship in late April and early May.

“I was injured for the first five months of the year, so it was very special to get my first cap for the Sharks and then straight after that a few weeks later, I got named in the Springbok squad,” said Moyo.

“It’s something to be excited about and I am really grateful. It’s a blessing and an opportunity to just learn from the guys and be myself.”

Moyo explained that being a part of the Springbok squad was a dream come true.

“It’s very special to be around these guys who have won the World Cup twice. My first memory of Cobus (Reinach, who was at the press conference with him) is him scoring three tries against Canada in the 2019 World Cup. So I am very happy to be here,” said Moyo.

“It’s every kid’s dream to be a part of the Springbok set-up. When Coach Rassie [Erasmus] named the squad on Monday, my heart skipped a beat. My family is proud of me and I’m just out here to make my family and the people that support me proud.

“My sister’s playing her first hockey tournament (over the weekend) so my mom has decided to go and watch my sister play. She sent me a message telling me that she’ll be there in spirit, so that is very nice to know.”

‘Nothing to worry about’

In the build up to such a huge occasion, Moyo said that reminding himself that this week was not just about him has helped keep him grounded.

“I’ve tried my best not to make it about myself this week. You’ve also got Ruben (van Heerden), Carlu (Sadie) and Jaco Williams who are all making their debuts, so it’s about us just implementing what the coaches have taught us,” explained Moyo.

Reinach was asked about Moyo, who will be playing alongside him on Saturday, and gave the young flyhalf a glowing endorsement.

“If you’ve trained with him for the last few weeks, you’ll know you don’t have to look after him, he can look after himself. He might be a young man, but he’s got soft hands and he knows the game very well,” said Reinach.

“We are all excited for him to play. I’m on his inside, Doogz (Damian de Allende) is on his outside, so there’s nothing to worry about. Rugby’s not an individual sport, it’s 23 players who’ve all got each other’s back, so it’s exciting times.”