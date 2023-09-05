Explainer: Why the Boks dare not lose to Scotland in their World Cup opener

The Boks are in the so-called group of death, which includes Scotland, Ireland, Tonga and Romania.

The Springboks and Scotland in action the last time the two sides met on the end-of-year-tour in 2021. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The Springboks don’t have an easy start to the 2023 Rugby World Cup and arguably face their most important game first up, when they take on Scotland at the Stade de Marseille on Sunday evening (5.45pm).

With the world champions having been drawn in the so-called ‘group of death’, just one slip up could see them knocked out of the competition in the pool stage.

The Boks have only twice — in 2003 and 2011 — not progressed past the quarterfinals at the showpiece event and have never been knocked out before the last eight, so it will be a new type of pressure that they will be facing this time round.

In the 2019 World Cup in Japan the Boks could afford to lose their opening pool game, going down 23-13 to New Zealand, before rallying to cruise through the rest of their pool games by beating Italy, Canada and Namibia.

They then went on to beat Japan, Wales and England to lift the title for the third time, however, just one loss could spell the end of their campaign this year.

Scotland loss

A loss to Scotland in their tournament opener would mean that they would need to win the rest of their pool games to have any chance of progressing, which includes beating the world number one ranked Ireland, dark horse Tonga and Romania.

Even if they did win the rest of their games they could still be knocked out if they find themselves level on three wins each with Ireland and Scotland, which would then see bonus points and points differential come into play.

The only guaranteed way for the Boks to progress this year will be to win all of their pool matches, which will be a tough ask since they have to face the top and fifth placed sides on the world rankings.

Pool B thrills

Both Ireland and Scotland are in really good form this year, while the Boks have also been in terrific form of late, so it should be a fantastic battle to see which two sides will emerge from pool B and make it to the quarters.

Finishing top or second in the pool shouldn’t matter to the teams as regardless of where they finish they will face a huge challenge in the quarterfinals with a match against either hosts France or the All Blacks to look forward to.

It seems ridiculous that three of the top five teams on the world rugby rankings will be out of the competition before the semifinal stage, but that is the way it has panned out this time round and is a challenge they will all have to overcome.

So, all eyes will be on the Boks and whether they can pick up a win against Scotland in what could be their most important game of the World Cup.