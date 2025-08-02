Fearless Wallabies stun weary Lions to win third Test 22-12

A fearless Australia stunned the British and Irish Lions 22-12 in a chaotic third Test interrupted by lightning Saturday to...

A fearless Australia stunned the British and Irish Lions 22-12 in a chaotic third Test interrupted by lightning Saturday to deny the touring side a 3-0 series whitewash.

In bouts of torrential rain at Sydney’s Stadium Australia, the hosts went to the break with an 8-0 lead after an eighth-minute try before showing steely nerve to finish the job.

Dylan Pietsch and Max Jorgensen both dotted down to put them 15-0 clear.

The Wallabies had thrown away an 18-point advantage to lose the second Test in heartbreaking fashion last week, but learned their lesson.

They largely controlled the contest in front of 80,312 fans, swift at the breakdown and with plenty of attacking flair despite atrocious conditions.

“It was a disappointing week after such a tough loss,” Wallabies captain Harry Wilson said.

“To bounce back the way we did, I’m so proud of everyone. To get the win was so special.”

There was a lot of collateral damage, with Lions skipper Maro Itoje and Australia’s Tom Lynagh both failing concussion tests and Lions lock James Ryan stretchered off after being knocked out making a tackle.

The teams were forced from the field two minutes into the second half because of a lightning warning, with play suspended for 35 minutes.

“We spoke about that before the game, that it could happen,” Wilson said.

“We had a few plans in place. We just wanted this game so badly, whatever we had to do we were going to do.”

Victory ensured the Lions’ six-week visit ended in disappointment after winning all eight previous tour games.

“Our goal before the series was to try to win 3-0,” said Dan Sheehan, who was the Lions acting captain after Itoje went off concussed.

“We gave it everything under harsh circumstances. The Wallabies have been in every Test and I thought they deserved the win.

“It was a bit disappointing on our end to finish with this.”

The Lions won the first Test comfortably 27-19 in Brisbane before clinching a controversial 29-26 series-winning victory in the last minute last week in Melbourne.

That loss was gut-wrenching for Joe Scmhidt’s Australia, the head coach rallied his injury-hit troops to bank the biggest win of his tenure.

Lightning break

In doing so, they denied the Lions a first unbeaten series since 1974 and gained some much-needed confidence heading into the Rugby Championship this month.

Lions coach Andy Farrell resisted resting any of his big guns despite the Test being, on paper at least, a dead rubber.

In contrast, Australia made five changes, four of them because of injuries to Rob Valetini, Allan Alaalatoa, David Porecki and Harry Potter.

Australia were playing for pride and as the rain belted down they were full of intent, crossing for an early try and an important psychological boost.

Following a period of pressure on the Lions line, they went wide on a penalty advantage with Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii flicking a pass to wing Pietsch who dived over in the corner.

With the packs slipping and sliding in the grim conditions, the Lions were frustrated, unable to launch any sustained attacks with Australia winning a host of turnovers to keep the pressure on.

Scrum-half Nic White, in his final Test before retiring, was everywhere, leading the line as Australia pressed for another try.

After failing to breach the Lions defence, they finally opted for three points with Lynagh nailing a simple penalty kick.

Australia picked up where they left off after the lightning break, with Jorgensen gathering and streaking clear when Bundee Aki fumbled the ball on 54 minutes.

Ben Donaldson converted to stretch their lead to 15-0, but the Lions woke up and Welshman Jac Morgan crashed over for a converted try to pile the pressure back on.

A yellow card to Ronan Kelleher with 12 minutes deflated the Lions and the Wallabies pounced again with Tate McDermott crossing to seal the win before Will Stuart’s late consolation for the visitors.