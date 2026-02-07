Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Fiji fightback sinks Blitzboks in Perth

Picture of sarugbymag

By sarugbymag

1 minute read

7 February 2026

02:20 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Fiji ran in four tries including a brace from Viwa Naduvalo to seal top spot heading into finals day.

Blitzboks

The Blitzboks suffered their first defeat as lost 20-14 to Fiji in their last pool match. Picture: David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Fiji scored 20 unanswered points to inflict the Blitzboks’ first defeat of the Perth Sevens, and top Group A.

The 20-14 win means the islanders again go through day one unbeaten, like they did on their way to the title in Singapore last week.

It was the Blitzboks who made the brighter start. An early breakdown turnover by Ricardo Duarttee put the South Africans on the front foot. That led to the Blitzboks’ first try of the clash, courtesy of Western Province bruiser Zain Davids in the fourth minute.

Three minutes later, Sebastiaan Jobb sprinted down the right wing for South Africa’s second try. Duarttee was successful with both conversions.

But it was one-way traffic from there. Fiji ran in four tries including a brace from Viwa Naduvalo to seal top spot heading into finals day.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.





Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Blitzboks

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘No BBL, just Ozempic’: Cat Matlala’s cop ‘girlfriend’ tells Madlanga commission
Politics Will Duduzane Zuma replace John Hlophe as MK party deputy president?
Courts Cat Matlala frustrated as attempt to go back to Gauteng prison stalls, hints at fresh bail bid
News WATCH: Thabo Bester claims his escape is just an ‘allegation’ in another court rant
Courts Court exposes futility of Anele Mda’s appeal against Mbalula: ‘No sound, rational basis’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News