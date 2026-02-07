Fiji fightback sinks Blitzboks in Perth

Fiji ran in four tries including a brace from Viwa Naduvalo to seal top spot heading into finals day.

Fiji scored 20 unanswered points to inflict the Blitzboks’ first defeat of the Perth Sevens, and top Group A.

The 20-14 win means the islanders again go through day one unbeaten, like they did on their way to the title in Singapore last week.

It was the Blitzboks who made the brighter start. An early breakdown turnover by Ricardo Duarttee put the South Africans on the front foot. That led to the Blitzboks’ first try of the clash, courtesy of Western Province bruiser Zain Davids in the fourth minute.

Three minutes later, Sebastiaan Jobb sprinted down the right wing for South Africa’s second try. Duarttee was successful with both conversions.

But it was one-way traffic from there. Fiji ran in four tries including a brace from Viwa Naduvalo to seal top spot heading into finals day.

