Blitzboks beat Aussies and now face Fiji in Perth Sevens final

The Blitzboks will face Fiji – who thrashed New Zealand 35-0 – in the final at 11:04am (SA time).

The Blitzboks produced a superb display to beat hosts Australia in their Perth Sevens semi-final on Sunday.

Philip Snyman’s men scored four tries to win 28-12 after leading 14-5 at half-time. It was sweet revenge for the Blitzboks, who were beaten by Australia in extra-time of last year’s Perth semis.

The Blitzboks will face Fiji – who thrashed New Zealand 35-0 – in the final at 11:04am (SA time).

Australia started the semi-final strongly, but the Blitzboks scored with their first attack as Shilton van Wyk broke through the midfield to score from halfway. Ricardo Duarttee added the extras.

Australia replied with a scintillating team try that Henry Hutchison rounded off.

In the last play of the half, strong Blitzboks defence held out against a string of home side attacks, before a turnover saw the ball moved out wide to Sebastiaan Jobb who beat the defence to run in from over 70m out. Duarttee converted to give South Africa a 14-5 lead at the break.

The lead was cut straight after half-time as Ben Dowling broke through a weak tackle to run in under the posts. He converted and suddenly it was a two-point game.

Australia were then reduced to six men when Aden Ekanayake was yellow-carded for a challenge in the air.

The Blitzboks made the hosts pay as Job broke through again for another score under the posts, with Duarttee adding his third conversion to give them a 21-12 lead.

Duarttee added a fourth try after more great team play as the Blitzboks set up another meeting with Fiji, who won the Singapore tournament last week.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.