Five Bok players who’ll have the spotlight on them at Ellis Park

It's the first Nations Championship match of the new season for these two teams.

The Springboks open their 2026 Test season with a match against England in the new Nations Championship, at Ellis Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 5.40pm.

It’s a big game for coach Rassie Erasmus and his entire squad, but these five players will have a little more of the spotlight shining on them on Saturday.

Manie Libbok (flyhalf)

Manie Libbok kicks the ball during a training session at Ellis Park this week. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

The flyhalf is without question one of the best attacking players in the squad, while he also has the tricks to get the best out of the men around him. Libbok though has been playing his rugby in the second division in Japan and it will be a big step up for him this weekend.

With Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu injured and Handré Pollard out of the mix, it will be up to Libbok to drive the Boks’ attacking game. His goal-kicking will also be closely watched, should he be entrusted with those duties.

But, what an opportunity to make the No 10 jersey his own.

Siya Kolisi (loose forward)

Siya Kolisi in action against the Barbarians recently. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images/Getty Images

The veteran team leader has been massive for the Boks since taking charge in 2018, but at 35 he’s no spring chicken. And the emergence over the last two seasons of Paul de Villiers, a superstar at No 6 for the Stormers, means there’s now a real battle on for that same No 6 jersey in the Bok team.

Kolisi hasn’t played 80 minutes of Test rugby for the Boks in a while and won’t do so on Saturday – with Marco van Staden and Cameron Hanekom among the subs. So, he’ll again be asked to give it his all for 40 minutes, so what kind of impact will he make?

Eben Etzebeth (lock)

When last did the 141 times capped lock play a game of rugby?

In April, Etzebeth returned to action for the Sharks, after serving a lengthy ban for an eye gouge (last November) just for him to pick up a hip injury.

He’s now back in action and will be closely watched, and possibly be targeted by England, on his return on Saturday.

Will he be rusty, or fresh and full of action? We’ll have to wait and see. Etzebeth, for all that he’s achieved in a stunning Bok career, needs a big game this weekend to show he is still the best No 4 in the country.

Zac Porthen (prop)

Zac Porthen during a Springbok training session in London in November last year. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

The young tighthed prop was a surprise pick for last year’s European tour but has showed in his three Tests to date, and in the match against the Barbarians, he has the goods to be a successful Test front-ranker. This is another big test for the 22-year-old though.

There are a number of powerful, experienced props doing the rounds in SA rugby right now and Porthen will have to show what he’s made of against a quality England outfit, who’ll no doubt look to target him.

But like a good few of his team-mates, what an opportunity awaits him on Saturday.

Cameron Hanekom (loose forward)

Bulls bruiser Cameron Hanekom is back in the mix with the Boks. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Injuries have robbed the Bulls No 8 of a few Tests probably over the last two years, but Hanekom is back in business and gets a chance to impress.

And he, too, will have to rock up and grab that opportunity, with the likes of Evan Roos, Paul de Villiers, Ben-Jason Dixon, Vincent Tshituka and some other loose forwards pushing hard for recognition at Test level.

Hanekom’s speed, strength and lineout jumping ability have worked in his favour this week and now it’s up to him to show what he can do. It will be interesting to see where he is used from off the bench.