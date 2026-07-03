Springboks big favourites against England as they look to win and blood youngsters

The Boks have won their last three games against England, but will not underestimate them despite the Red Roses' four-match losing streak.

A victory by any margin and the blooding of young players are the Springboks’ main goals for their opening Nations Championship match against England at Ellis Park on Saturday (kick-off 5.40pm).

The Boks are heavy favourites playing at home and at a venue where they have not lost to England since 1972.

South Africa have won the last three Tests between the sides, including the 2023 World Cup semi-final (score 16-15), and four of the last five Tests, including the 2019 World Cup final (32-12).

England, meanwhile, have lost their last four games – against Scotland, Ireland, Italy and France – to finish fifth in the Six Nations, their worst placing in the competition.

The last time the teams met at Ellis Park, in 2018, England surged to 24-3 ahead before the Springboks fought their way back to secure a memorable 42-39 victory.

A mix of experience and youth

Bok head coach Rassie Erasmus picked a largely experienced team for Saturday. Fullback Damian Willemse and Cheslin Kolbe each hit 50 caps.

Manie Libbok plays in the much-scrutinised flyhalf position with Willemse as cover.

Kolbe, who slotted nine out of 11 conversions against the Barbarians, could even be given goal-kicking duties if Libbok misses a few.

An injury crisis sees no recognised locks on the bench, but flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit acts as cover.

However, three youngsters on the bench have just 13 Tests between them.

These are eighthman Cameron Hanekom, 24, prop Zachary Porthen, 22, and utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 25.

Wessels is the most experienced of the trio with nine Tests, but missed much rugby due to a ban last year, and will play at the slightly less familiar position of hooker.

Hanekom would have played for the Boks last season but had a long-term injury.

Erasmus said this is the “first really big Test match” for these three.

All business for the Boks

The coach said the Springboks would not be chasing bonus points in the inaugural tournament.

But with just three home games – Scotland and Wales to follow at Loftus and Kings Park over the following two weeks – the Boks will want nothing less than three victories before their away games against Italy, France and Ireland in November before the finals weekend in London.

“Our priority is to keep fans believing and proud,” Erasmus said of his intentions for the season.

He said they would not underestimate England, who only lost to France by two points (48-46).

Selection of several players in the same Premiership sides would also retain cohesion despite a short preparation period.