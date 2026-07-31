Bulls call on Junior Bok stars to get Currie Cup campaign back on track

The Pretoria-based team have lost both their matches in the competition so far.

Coach Phiwe Nomlomo has included six member of the successful World Championship-winning Junior Boks team in his Bulls side for their round three Currie Cup match against the Lions in Joburg on Saturday, kick-off at 5pm.

Siphosethu Mnebelele, Kebotile Maake, Heinrich Theron, Hendre Schoeman, Aka Boqwane and Thomas Beling have all been included in the Bulls’ matchday-23 for the match at the University of Johannesburg.

The six players recently helped the SA U20 team win the world title. They beat France in the final.

The match will also mark an important milestone for several of the young stars, with seven players in line to make their Currie Cup debuts. Maake, Theron, Schoeman and winger Lindsey Jansen all start, while Johnathan Eloff, Boqwane and Lavela Pongolo could earn their first Currie Cup caps from the bench.

Experienced lock Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg has been handed the captaincy and will lead a side in place of the injured Nama Xaba.

With two losses behind them, the Bulls find themselves bottom of the eight-team table. They have so far lost to Boland and Griquas.

Bulls team: Devon Williams, Riyaad Bam, Hakeem Kunene, Christiaan Vlok, Lindsey Jansen, Keagan Johannes, Hendre Schoeman, Thomas Beling, Heinrich Theron, Kebotile Maake, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg (capt), Sintu Manjezi, Dian Coetzee, Jaundre Schoeman, Damian Baker. Bench: Siphosethu Mnebelele, Dylan Smith, Jean Erasmus, Johnathan Eloff, Abongile Nonkontwana, Cephas van Biljon, Aka Boqwane, Lavela Pongolo