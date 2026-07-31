Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Bulls call on Junior Bok stars to get Currie Cup campaign back on track

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

31 July 2026

11:53 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The Pretoria-based team have lost both their matches in the competition so far.

Kebotile Maake

Kebotile Maake, of the Junior Springboks team, will debut in the Currie Cup for the Bulls on Saturday. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Coach Phiwe Nomlomo has included six member of the successful World Championship-winning Junior Boks team in his Bulls side for their round three Currie Cup match against the Lions in Joburg on Saturday, kick-off at 5pm.

Siphosethu Mnebelele, Kebotile Maake, Heinrich Theron, Hendre Schoeman, Aka Boqwane and Thomas Beling have all been included in the Bulls’ matchday-23 for the match at the University of Johannesburg.

The six players recently helped the SA U20 team win the world title. They beat France in the final.

The match will also mark an important milestone for several of the young stars, with seven players in line to make their Currie Cup debuts. Maake, Theron, Schoeman and winger Lindsey Jansen all start, while Johnathan Eloff, Boqwane and Lavela Pongolo could earn their first Currie Cup caps from the bench.

Experienced lock Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg has been handed the captaincy and will lead a side in place of the injured Nama Xaba.

With two losses behind them, the Bulls find themselves bottom of the eight-team table. They have so far lost to Boland and Griquas.

Bulls team: Devon Williams, Riyaad Bam, Hakeem Kunene, Christiaan Vlok, Lindsey Jansen, Keagan Johannes, Hendre Schoeman, Thomas Beling, Heinrich Theron, Kebotile Maake, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg (capt), Sintu Manjezi, Dian Coetzee, Jaundre Schoeman, Damian Baker. Bench: Siphosethu Mnebelele, Dylan Smith, Jean Erasmus, Johnathan Eloff, Abongile Nonkontwana, Cephas van Biljon, Aka Boqwane, Lavela Pongolo

Read more on these topics

Bulls Rugby Team Currie Cup

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa ‘No place like home’: SA reaffirms safety and rights of Afrikaners returning from US
South Africa Ramaphosa endorses Eskom shake‑up to cut costs and secure power
Crime Missing EFF member found shot dead, body dumped in bushes
News WATCH: Recording reveals Andrea Johnson calling Madlanga commission a ‘s**t show’
News Driver’s licence renewal extended – Here’s how long it will be valid for in the future

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News