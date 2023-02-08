Former Bok World Cup winner to join England staff

sarugbymag

England have significantly boosted their coaching staff by appointing a key member of the Springboks’ 2019 World Cup campaign.

On Tuesday, Leicester Tigers confirmed that interim head coach Richard Wigglesworth and head of physical performance Aled Walters will depart the club to take up roles with England under Steve Borthwick.

The Red Roses have taken the broom to the backroom coaching staff since Borthwick replaced Eddie Jones as head coach in December.

Richard Cockerill, the last survivor of Jones’ tenure as England coach, has announced he will step down as forwards coach at the conclusion of the 2023 Six Nations.

Cockerill follows the likes of Matt Proudfoot and Martin Gleeson out the exit door, as well as conditioning coach Jon Clarke.

2019 World Cup

Walters, who will be taking Clarke’s place, was the Springboks’ head of athletic performance under Rassie Erasmus in 2019 and played an important role in transforming South Africa into one of the fittest teams at the Japan-based World Cup.

Following his short stint with the Boks, Walters joined the Borthwick-coached Leicester Tigers in 2020, forming part of the coaching staff that took the team from underachievers to Premiership champions in the 2021-2022 season.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It has been republished with permission. Pls click here for the original story.