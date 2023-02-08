Rassie Erasmus’ memoir on ‘rugby and life’ to be published in late 2023

Sports Reporter

SA Rugby’s director of rugby and 2019 World Cup winning coach Rassie Erasmus is set to release his memoir later this year.

Erasmus is expected to tell all about his life, on and off the field, as a Bok player, provincial coach and as Bok leader at the 2019 World Cup.

‘Genius’

Titled “Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby” the memoir will be published by Pan Macmillan SA in southern Africa and Pan Macmillan UK in the rest of the world. It will be written with David O’Sullivan, the well-known broadcaster and award-winning writer, and is set to hit the shelves in the third quarter of this year.

The press release by Pan Macmillan says: “Rassie Erasmus has been called a genius. He’s been called reckless. All his life, he’s done things differently.

“Now, with his trademark candour, Rassie will talk openly about his life of adventure and misadventure both on and off the rugby field – as a Springbok player, a provincial coach, and as the head coach who led the national team to win the 2019 Rugby World Cup, including the lead-up to the RWC 2023.

“He will reflect on his career as a player and coach, someone whose innate rugby instincts, ability to read a game differently, and appetite for hard work have set him apart, and have led to controversy and failure, along with resounding success.”

‘Humble maverick’

The release continues with Pan Macmillan SA MD Terry Morris saying: “His personal story on and off the field, from young boy to player and then coach, will delight and inspire as well as engage South Africans from all walks of life. Rassie is a humble maverick who has contributed greatly to the game of rugby and well beyond.”

Erasmus, who in recent times has been banned by World Rugby for his criticising refereeing and social media posts, said “this book allows me to tell you about who I really am.”

“My rugby life, as player and coach, has always been in the public eye. My passion for the game is there for everyone to see.

“Many people have an opinion of me. But very few people know the real me. This book allows me to tell you about who I really am.”