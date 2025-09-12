Rugby

Former Springbok fullback Fortuin dies at 46

12 September 2025

The former fullback rose to prominence playing for the SWD Eagles.

Bevin Fortuin

Bevin Fortuin captained the SWD Eagles during the 2010 Currie Cup season. Picture: Michel Sheehan / Gallo Images

Former Springbok fullback and Northam Rhinos head coach Bevin Fortuin passed away on Thursday afternoon.

The 46-year-old reportedly suffered a suspected heart attack before a Rhinos rugby practice.

Fortuin began his professional career with the SWD Eagles, coming through their youth ranks in 1998 before making his senior debut two years later. He became a mainstay in the George-based side’s backline over six seasons, earning a move to the Free State Cheetahs in 2005.

He spent four years in Bloemfontein, where he also featured in Super Rugby for the Cheetahs, making 22 appearances between 2006 and 2008.

He returned to the Eagles for the 2009 and 2010 Currie Cup First Division campaigns, before parting ways with the union at the end of 2011.

Fortuin played twice for the Springboks, making his Test debut against Ireland in 2006 and playing against Australia in the 2007 Tri-Nations.

Fortuin joined Blanco as a player-coach and steered the club to the 2012 National Club Championships.

He rejoined the Eagles as part of their coaching staff later that year, and was promoted to head coach following the 2013 Vodacom Cup.

Fortuin remained in charge until the end of the 2015 season, before heading to Pretoria to join the Bulls’ coaching structures.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

