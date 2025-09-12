Lions favourites as Currie Cup semis set for lift off

The Lions have a fantastic opportunity to win their first Currie Cup title since 2015.

The Lions have a golden opportunity to end their Currie Cup title dry spell, with the competition semi-finals set to be battled out on Saturday.

The Highveld side host the Boland Cavaliers at Ellis Park in the first semi at 5pm, followed by the Griquas taking on the Cheetahs in Kimberley at 7:15pm.

With the three other “big four” sides — the Bulls, Sharks and Western Province — having missed out on the knockouts, it gives the Lions an opportunity they must not squander to lift the Currie Cup trophy for the first time since 2015.

The Lions should have won the competition last year, after a cold and rain affected encounter at Ellis Park saw the clock go red, with them in possession of the ball and ahead on the scoreboard.

But they inexplicably set a driving maul instead of kicking the ball out, which led to them losing possession, followed by the Sharks working their way up field and earning a penalty in their own half which flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse slotted to clinch a 16-14 win.

This year, however, with their side bolstered by URC players, they should be able to overcome the “smaller teams” in the knockouts, especially with home ground advantage counting in their favour, after finishing top of the log, and end their 10-year wait for another Currie Cup title.

Cavaliers return

The Cavaliers have enjoyed a stunning return to the competition for the first time since 2016, and were flying high after winning four of their first five matches, but after the Sharks and Western Province brought in URC reinforcements, they lost both their last two pool games.

So it will take a monumental upset for them to beat the Lions, who they defeated 29-10 in Wellington in the pool phase, in the semi-final.

The other semi will see the Griquas, who finished second on the log, start as favourites against the Cheetahs at Griqua Park.

Just a few weeks ago the Griquas thrashed the Cheetahs 40-10 in Bloemfontein in the pool stage, and it will take an impressive turnaround for the Bloem side to overturn that result away from home, although coach Frans Steyn believes they have what it takes to do that.

“We have made it (to the knockouts), but the job’s not done. I think everybody in the team and those that are part of the squad want more and we want to be better. It is important for us to keep improving and getting better every week,” said Steyn.

“In the previous match against Griquas we didn’t do well in the first 20 minutes (with them trailing 21-0 after 15 minutes). So we have a few things that we have to fix, but everyone is excited for the weekend.”