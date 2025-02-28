Former Stormers coach Kobus van der Merwe passes away

The former midfield player won the Vodacom Cup as coach of Griquas.

Kobus van der Merwe, the former Stormers coach, has died. Picture: Tertius Pickard / Gallo Images

Former Stormers rugby coach Kobus van der Merwe has passed away. He was 58.

Friends of Van der Merwe confirmed the former rugby coach and provincial player died on Thursday.

Van der Merwe played in the midfield for Griquas, Border and Western Province.

He later coached Western Province and the Stormers and resigned from his position during the 2007 season.

Van der Merwe, who also taught history at Kimberley Boys High between 1991 and 1994, led Griquas to the Vodacom Cup title in 2005.

The cause of Van der Merwe’s passing is not known.