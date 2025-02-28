Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Former Stormers coach Kobus van der Merwe passes away

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

1 minute read

28 Feb 2025

10:47 am

The former midfield player won the Vodacom Cup as coach of Griquas.

Kobus van der Merwe

Kobus van der Merwe, the former Stormers coach, has died. Picture: Tertius Pickard / Gallo Images

Former Stormers rugby coach Kobus van der Merwe has passed away. He was 58.

Friends of Van der Merwe confirmed the former rugby coach and provincial player died on Thursday.

Van der Merwe played in the midfield for Griquas, Border and Western Province.

He later coached Western Province and the Stormers and resigned from his position during the 2007 season.

Van der Merwe, who also taught history at Kimberley Boys High between 1991 and 1994, led Griquas to the Vodacom Cup title in 2005.

The cause of Van der Merwe’s passing is not known.

Share this article

Read more on these topics

Griquas Rugby Team Stormers rugby team

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Load shedding or not, what’s the difference?
News FlySafair flight FA 268’s near-disaster: Was a serious incident covered up?
South Africa [WATCH] AfriForum hits back at Ramaphosa’s sowing divisions remarks: ‘We will not be deterred’
Politics ‘They know they are living better’ — ANCYL president on white South Africans
Politics Should Paul Mashatile be president? This ANC veteran thinks so

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp