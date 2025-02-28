Stormers legend Scarra Ntubeni joins Sharks on loan

After accumulating more than 100 caps for the Stormers, Scarra Ntubeni has joined the Sharks on loan.

Scarra Ntubeni runs onto the field with his child for his 100th cap for the Stormers in December 2023. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

After an unbroken, illustrious career at the Stormers, hooker Scarra Ntubeni has joined the Sharks on a short-term loan deal.

While the move is by no means a precursor of what is to come – in other words, a more permanent move – Ntubeni leaves the Stormers for the first time having tallied 102 caps for the Western Cape franchise.

The Sharks confirmed on Thursday that the 34-year-old veteran will act as cover due to the injuries to Fez Mbatha and Dylan Richardson.

First-choice hooker, Bongi Mbonambi, has had a few injuries as well this season. He started in the Sharks’ last game against the Bulls but had to leave the field early in the first half.

Ntubeni greeted warmly at the Sharks

The Sharks shared a video on X showing Ntubeni running through a guard of honour at training while Sharks players clapped and cheered him on playfully.

Ntubeni’s long-time friend and former teammate at the Stormers, Siya Kolisi, led the cheers and embraced him warmly afterwards.

The post came with the description, “Great to have Scarra Ntubeni on loan, providing cover at hooker for the next couple of weeks.”

Ntubeni has not had much game time at the Stormers lately despite them facing their own injury quandary.

He’s only played five games for the Capetonians this season between both the United Rugby Championship (URC) and Champions Cup.

Three of these were starts, however, and Ntubeni has one try to his name this season.

Sharks gear up for final push in URC

The Sharks are gearing up for a final push in their last eight games in the URC before play-offs. They sit a comfortable fourth position on the table with a game in hand over the teams above them.

Their standings in the SA shield are even better. With three wins from four games they find themselves second in the conference and with a game in hand over the Bulls, who face a tough match-up against the Stormers this weekend – a side that have a strong record against the men from Pretoria.

The Sharks will not write off bottom-placed Lions but will also know that good results in their two matches against the Joburg side could take them to the top of the shield.

