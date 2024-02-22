Four Bok World Cup winners on list of Top 10 forwards in the world

The top-ranked player is a New Zealander, while only one Frenchman makes the top 10.

Eben Etzebeth is among the four Springboks who have been named in a ranking of the Top 10 forwards in the world currently playing.

Widely regarded as the world’s best enforcers, Etzebeth was named in Ruck.co.uk‘s ranking of the Top 10 forwards in the world, alongside three of his World Cup-winning Springbok teammates.

Etzebeth was ranked at number four in the world, with Ruck noting how his physicality and presence has anchored the Bok pack.

Kolisi and Co

“His lineout expertise, ball-carrying power, and confrontational play style make him a formidable force on the field.”

Siya Kolisi is the highest-ranked South African on the list, with the Bok captain coming in at number two in the world.

“South Africa’s charismatic captain captivated his team and the world with his pre and post match speeches during this year’s World Cup, but the ability to be a stand out player among a team of stand out players proves that he can also walk the walk,” Ruck said.

They are joined by the 2023 World Cup final’s man of the match Pieter-Steph du Toit (ninth) and loosehead prop Ox Nche (sixth) as the Springboks on the list.

The All Blacks’ Ardie Savea tops the list, with Ruck noting that his “versatility and aggression set him apart”.

Ruck.co.uk’s Top 10 forwards in the world:

10. Gregory Aldritt (France)

9. Pieter-Steph du Toit (South Africa)

8. Tadhg Beirne (Ireland)

7. Scott Barrett (New Zealand)

6. Ox Nche (South Africa)

5. Maro Itoje (England)

4. Eben Etzebeth (South Africa)

3. Caelin Doris (Ireland)

2. Siya Kolisi (South Africa)

1. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story please click here.