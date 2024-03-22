Deon Fourie: No discussions with Rassie about Boks future

'You have to be realistic as well, it’s a new phase, a new year and they have to start building,' said Fourie.

Deon Fourie still has hopes of playing for the Springboks. Picture: by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images.

Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok Deon Fourie has revealed he has not had a conversation with new Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus about his future in the team.

Fourie, who is the oldest Springbok to debut at 35 in 2022, is at the back end of his long illustrious career.

With the Springboks about to start a new project building up towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup, there’s a possibility Fourie may not make it as he’s now 37.

Clues about this came to light earlier this year when Fourie was not invited to the Boks’ first alignment camp of the year in Cape Town.

‘Always a dream to play for Springboks’

Speaking to the media at MultiChoice City this week, Fourie was quizzed about his Boks future and if he had spoken to Erasmus about it.

“I haven’t spoken (to him) in recent times,” Fourie said.

“You always have the dream (of playing for the Springboks). If they want to call me up and have me to be part of it (the Boks), it will always be a dream. It’ll always be an honour to wear that jersey,” he said.

Fourie acknowledged he might not be part of the new cycle as the Boks will look to bring in younger talent into the system.

“You have to be realistic as well, it’s a new phase, a new year and they have to start building,” he said.

Key to the Stormers

Concerning the Stormers, Fourie is still very much an important member of John Dobson’ team. Fourie is hoping to impress and get a contract extension on his current deal which expires next year in June.

“I’m still contracted to the Stormers until June next year, so it’s another season after this season,” said Fourie.

“We’ll see how the body goes or if I’m still playing well and they want to give me another year, I’ll take it. I’m still enjoying the game and enjoying the guys, enjoying the team so why not keep on going,” said the utility forward.

Fourie is set to feature on Chasing the Sun 2, the sports documentary looking into the Springboks’ journey towards winning the World Cup in France. It is set to premiere on Sunday at 8pm on M-Net.

“Just to be part of it … something so special we created for the Springboks and the country is amazing. We’ll watch Chasing the Sun and enjoy the memories of what happened last year,” said Fourie.