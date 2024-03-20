Stormers eager to shake up URC log as they prepare for home games

The Stormers host Edinburgh and Ulster, who are ahead of them on the URC log, over the next two weekends.

Stormers coach John Dobson believes that they will make a move up the URC log with a good run of home games over the coming weeks. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Stormers are aiming to build up some good momentum with their home run in the United Rugby Championship (URC) over the coming weeks as they look to battle their way back up the log and into playoff contention.

The Stormers are currently ninth on the URC log, but just four points separate them from Edinburgh in fourth place, and with a fixture against the Scottish side this weekend, if they can pick up a big win they could even move ahead of them.

They also host Ulster, who are currently fifth, next weekend, so the next two weeks could see a big shake-up on the log, depending on how the results pan out.

Under pressure

Stormers coach John Dobson isn’t worried about his team’s current placing on the log and believes that things will change over the coming weeks, and that they will have no trouble making the URC playoffs.

But he admitted that their poor European tour late last year, where they lost all four games, and their most recent defeat, a heavy 40-22 loss against the Bulls, had put them under a bit of pressure.

“We spoke about it with the leadership group this morning, and we need to build some momentum. We aren’t where we want to be on the log. In both (previous) URC seasons, these home runs were really important,” explained Dobson.

“The result at Loftus put us under a little bit of pressure in terms of the log. But we have been here twice before and we are here again. We were fairly beaten at Loftus. It’s getting towards the sharp end where it gets defined now. The congestion is so much.

“With the exception of the Bulls, every one of those teams above us on the table still have to come to South Africa. It’s a tough place to come around this time of year. So the log is going to change quite a bit over the next four or five weeks. All we can do is make sure that we win these games at home.”

Home form

The Stormers enjoyed a five-game winning run at home over December and January, where they picked up wins over Zebre, the Bulls and the Sharks in the URC, as well as Champions Cup wins over La Rochelle and Sale Sharks.

They will now look to continue that run with their big URC clashes against Edinburgh and Ulster, followed by another monster Champions Cup last 16 encounter with La Rochelle.

“It’s special to be back at home, because we haven’t played there since the middle of January,” said Dobson.

“I think we are in for a really great autumn series of rugby. Coming up now, we have these two big URC games, then La Rochelle and hopefully another playoff after that. I am really, really pleased with that.”