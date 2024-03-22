Banned Bok flyhalf Elton Jantjies takes up coaching role

'I am really looking forward to the opportunity and can’t wait to share my experience and my knowledge with the kids.'

Former Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has confirmed that he has taken up a youth coaching role, as he continues to serve his suspension for a banned substance.

Jantjies was handed a four-year ban in January after testing positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol, a fat-burning and asthma medication which also enhances stamina.

The 33-year-old, who will be 38 when his ban ends, is unlikely to return to the top flight, but this week confirmed he will be taking up a part-time coaching role.

Kicking coach

“I am joining the Rugga School as a kicking coach and the new attack coach. I am really looking forward to the opportunity and can’t wait to share my experience and my knowledge with the kids… That’s our next generation,” Jantjies said on social media.

“I have been thinking a lot about the new opportunity that occurred, joining the Rugga Schools. It’s something that I wanted to do post-rugby, but obviously, now that I have a little bit of time to sort out my things, I think [I can] use this time [here] and work with the Rugga School,” the former Springbok flyhalf added.

Based mainly in Gauteng, Rugga Schools has allowed current and former Lions players such as lock PJ Steenkamp, centre Manuel Rass and flyhalf Vaughen Isaacs to give back to the community through coaching.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.