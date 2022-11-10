France team named to face Boks in Marseille

AFP

Centre Jonathan Danty has been named to start France’s Autumn Nations Series Test with South Africa this weekend despite missing training to be with his partner and new-born child, head coach Fabien Galthie said on Thursday.

Danty became a father on Sunday for the first time and keeps his place in the team for Saturday’s game in Marseille.

ALSO READ: France v Boks: Stats, facts and figures

The only changes from last weekend’s narrow win over Australia for next year’s Rugby World Cup hosts are on the bench as uncapped pair Bastien Chalureau and Reda Wardi come in for Killian Geraci and Dany Priso.

France

Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (capt); Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Jelonch; Thibaud Flament, Cameron Woki; Uini Atonio, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille. Bench: Peato Mauvaka, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifenua, Bastien Chalureau, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Matthieu Jalibert

More to follow …