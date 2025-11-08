France v Boks: Four players to keep an eye on in Paris Test

Will one of these players have the X-factor to turn the Test in their team's favour?

France host South Africa’s Springboks in Paris on Saturday night, hoping to exact revenge on Rassie Erasmus’ team, following the visitors’ one-point win against France at home at the quarter-finals stage of the World Cup in 2023. Kick-off is 10.10pm.

The Boks would go on to win the tournament on French soil in 2023, their semi-final and final wins also by one-point each, following up their World Cup win in Japan in 2019.

South Africa go into this game in good form, having won the Rugby Championship not too long ago and having kicked off their tour with a big win against Japan in London last weekend.

Some of the Bok selections are sure to be closely monitored this Saturday. Here are four of them.

Kolisi in his 100th Test

The inspirational South African captain will become his country’s ninth Test centurion, following in the footsteps of some of the greats, such as Bryan Habana, Victor Matfield, John Smit and Jean de Villiers.

Kolisi became Bok captain in 2018 when Rassie Erasmus became the new coach and he has led the side to a number of successes, including two World Cup wins.

How will this big occasion impact the team and how will Kolisi himself go on such a big stage?

Siya Kolisi will play his 100th Test on Saturday. Picture: Franco Arland/Gallo Images

Return of Damian Willemse

The exciting backline playmaker was at his brilliant best in the Boks’ win against the All Blacks in Wellington, playing on that occasion in midfield, where he was able to dictate play and have a go.

He’s back in the No 15 jersey this Saturday, where he now has time and space to move in, so it will be interesting to see how he performs at fullback. If he’s on song, he’ll give more firepower to an already dangerous back-three, which includes Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cheslin Kolbe.

Boan in place of Ox

The decision by Rassie Erasmus to pick rookie Test prop Boan Venter, of Edinburgh, as the replacement for the injured Ox Nche caught everyone by surprise.

Venter only made his way into the Bok setup this season and is hardly a powerhouse. However, he has potential and Erasmus has no doubt opted to hold Gerhard Steenekamp back, from the bench, for later in the game … which could be a smart move.

One of the Boks’ biggest weapons though, their scrum, will be closely watched.

Boan Venter gets a chance to show what he can do on Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

André Esterhuizen as the hybrid player

The Bok boss is adamant about using the big centre as a player who can also play flank (or even lock) and for the second week running Esterhuizen will sit on the bench among the forwards.

He did excellently in the position last week against Japan, but this will be a different kind of test. He’ll be up against real quality forwards on the French side, so his outing is one to keep an eye on.

Of course, he might not even play on the flank, but rather be used out at the back … depending on the situation of the game.