Frans Steyn back in action for Cheetahs after missing Boks’ Euro tour

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Seasoned Springbok back Frans Steyn will get his first chance in months in December to show he is fully fit and ready to challenge for a place in the national team ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The 35-year-old has been in and out of action this year and didn’t tour with the Boks to Europe in November because of a knee injury. And before that he struggled with a hamstring problem.

In his absence in the Bok team, players like Damian Willemse, Manie Libbok and a rejuvenated Willie le Roux stepped up and made the most of the chances that came their way.

Steyn, with 76 Bok caps, though will get a chance to remind the Bok bosses and SA rugby fans of his worth when he features for the Cheetahs in the EPCR Challenge Cup in December.

The utility back has been named in the Cheetahs squad for the round one and two matches. They will take on Section Paloise in France on 10 December before facing Scarlets in round two a week later in Parma. This will be the Cheetahs debut in the competition.

The 27-man squad will leave Bloemfontein on 5 December.

In the new year, the Cheetahs will be back in Europe to face Scarlets in Wales on 13 January and Pau in Parma a week later to complete their pool stage.

The Cheetahs will play their two home games at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy, as one of the conditions of participation in the 2022/23 EPCR Challenge Cup was for the Cheetahs to be based in Europe.

Also back in the Cheetahs squad is experienced scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar.

Cheetahs

Forwards: Rynier Bernardo, Aranos Coetzee, Marne Coetzee, Schalk Ferreira, Marko Janse van Rensburg, Daniel Maartens, Mzamo Majola, Oupa Mohoje, Friedle Olivier, Sibabalo Qoma, Jeandré Rudolph, Victor Sekekete (capt), Marnus van der Merwe, Louis van der Westhuizen, Hencus van Wyk, Mzwanele Zito.

Backs: David Brits, Robert Ebersohn, Reinhardt Fortuin, Munier Hartzenberg, Cohen Jasper, Daniel Kasende, Rewan Kruger, Tapiwa Mafura, Siya Masuku, Ruan Pienaar, Frans Steyn.