Giliomee starts at fullback for Bulls’ Champions Cup clash with Stade Francais

Coach Johan Ackermann has opted to rotate his players, with several first-choice men rested.

New Bulls recruit, Luan Giliomee, will play his first match for his new team since joining from the Sharks when the Pretoria-based side take on Stade Francais in a Champions Cup match at Loftus on Saturday.

Giliomee will run out at fullback, with Handre Pollard also back in the side, at flyhalf.

Flanker Elrigh Louw will captain the team.

There are a number of changes to the side that ran out in the United Rugby Championship win against the Lions last weekend, with Sango Xamlashe getting a chance in midfield, while Jan-Hendrik Wessels will have a chance to show what he can do as the starting hooker.

In all, there are six Springbok Test players in the starting XV with a further four on the bench, among them fit-again No 9 Embrose Papier.

Among some of the players rested are Canan Moodie, Curwin Bosch and Hanro Liebenberg, who captained the side last week.

The match on Saturday kicks off at 2pm.

Bulls: Luan Giliomee, Sebastian de Klerk, Sango Xamlashe, Harold Vorster, Cheswill Jooste, Handre Pollard, Paul de Wet, Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw (capt), Marco van Staden, JF van Heerden, Cobus Wiese, Khutha Mchunu, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Alu Tshakweni. Bench: Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp, Francois Klopper, Jaco Grobbelaar, Jeandre Rudolph, Embrose Papier, Stravino Jacobs, Willie le Roux