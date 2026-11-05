Bulls finalise deal with ‘incredibly grateful’ Malcolm Marx

A grateful Malcolm Marx and humbled coach Johan Ackermann said they are excited to work together again.

The Bulls have confirmed the signing of World Rugby Player of the Year Malcolm Marx on a long-term contract starting July next year.

The announcement came on Thursday morning, shortly after the Sharks confirmed the acquisition of another Springbok from Japan: Manie Libbok on a “multi-year deal”.

It followed the recent signing of fellow Bok Kwagga Smith, who is injured but believes he will return to fitness at the end of the year. Reports emerged on the weekend that Marx’s deal was 90% finalised, but it took a few more days to complete.

Marx ‘incredibly grateful’

Marx, 32, is a two-time Rugby World Cup winner with the Springboks (2019 and 2023) and one of the most decorated forwards in South African rugby.

He has earned 94 Test caps and scored 29 Test tries, the most by any forward in Springbok history. He will add to that tally when he starts in Saturday’s Nations Championship Test against italy in Turin (kick-off 1.40pm).

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join such a historic and respected club as the Bulls next season,” said Marx.

The hooker described it as an exciting new chapter. Especially as he will work with Smith and head coach Johan Ackermann, with whom he played during the ‘golden era’ at the Lions.

He helped them reach three consecutive Super Rugby finals (2016, 2017 and 2018), and earned multiple SA Super Rugby Player of the Year awards.

“I am eager to contribute wherever I can, bring and play my part in helping the Bulls achieve their goals and ambitions. I look forward to the journey ahead and to being part of this special club.”

Bulls coach ‘humbled’ by Marx’s return

Ackermann is just as excited to reunite with his former protege.

“I’m humbled that a player of his quality sees our union as the place he wants to play his rugby,” Ackermann said.

“I first met him with his mom as a 16-year-old at KES. I just saw this broad-shouldered, big man, but obviously the proof was in the pudding.”

The coach said Marx didn’t spend long in the U20s before moving into the senior squad. He recalled predicting the youngster could make an impact like Bismarck du Plessis, which earned him media flak, but was soon on the money.

“He’s one of the hardest workers I coached, someone with great integrity too. He excelled and has stayed humble, always putting his team first.

“I have so much respect for him, grateful that his rugby journey has come full circle with me. I am most proud of the man and the person and the husband and son he is for his family.”



Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone said Marx was one of the best players in the world and a hero to many South Africans.

“To bring a player of his quality to the Bulls is a huge moment for our supporters and for rugby in the region.”