Marx deal with Bulls ‘90% complete’, Willemse being hunted by Japanese club – reports

Following hot on the heels of Kwagga Smith signing for the Bulls, comes the news that Malcolm Marx is also on his way to Pretoria.

It has yet to be confirmed, but Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx is believed to be on the verge of signing a deal with the Bulls.

The two-time World Cup winner revealed last week he would not return to Japan and his club, Kubota, after this season.

Marx, who previously played for the Lions in South Africa, under the guidance of coach Johan Ackermann, is set to team up with him again at the Bulls, according to Rapport.

Ackermann took charge of the Pretoria-based team at the beginning of last season and is now into his second season in charge.

According to the Afrikaans Sunday publication, the 32-year-old Marx will join the Bulls on 1 July next year.

Rapport reported on Sunday that the dealings between Marx and the Bulls were “90% complete”, according to a source.

There have been rumours for a while that Marx wanted to return to South Africa and that the Bulls were his preferred team to play for.

“Due to family circumstances, I have made the difficult decision not to renew my contract beyond the 2026-27 season [with Kubota Spears] and to return to South Africa,” Marx said in a statement last week.

Marx will compete with the likes of rising star Jan-Hendrik Wessels as well as more established hookers Johan Grobelaar and Akker van der Merwe at the Bulls. Juann Else is also on the Bulls’ books, while Marco van Staden has transformed into a bit of a utility player in recent times and switches between flank and hooker.

The Bulls have also welcomed another former Lions player in recent times, utility loose forward Kwagga Smith.

The 33-year-old has signed a three-year deal and also formerly played under Ackermann at the Lions. He will be available for selection from December.

Meanwhile, Rapport also broke the news on Sunday that Stormers and Springbok fullback Damian Willemse is being hunted by at least one Japanese club, Suntory Sungoliath.

The 28-year-old’s Stormers contract ends in June next year. According to the report, the Stormers are in the process of negotiating an extension of the World Cup winner’s contract.