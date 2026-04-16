Glasgow’s 42-0 beating of Lions still ‘haunts’ ahead of Saturday’s Ellis Park showdown

The home team will be going all out to pick up a win and stay in the race to finish in the URC top eight.

The Lions won’t only be looking to pick up another crucial win in their quest to make the United Rugby Championship top eight when they face Glasgow Warriors at Ellis Park this weekend, they’ll also be going all out to erase the memory of the 42-0 hiding inflicted on them by the Scottish side last year.

Glasgow Warriors are top of the URC pile, with 55 points, having lost just three of their 14 matches this season, and on course to secure home advantage in the knockouts. There are just four regular season games remaining for all the sides.

The Lions, meanwhile, are fifth on the table with 43 points, and six losses. They’re hoping to keep winning to secure a top eight and quarter-finals spot for the first time.

A win over Glasgow this weekend would go a long way to helping them achieve their goal. But, as Lions loosehead prop SJ Kotze acknowledged this week, it’s going to be a big one for his team, in more ways than one.

“When we went to Glasgow last year I never experienced something like that … how quickly they play.

“That defeat still haunts me a bit. It was not our best day,” said the former Paarl Boys High pupil, who is making a bit of a name for himself at scrum time, about the match in Glasgow on 29 March last year.

“We won’t be going out to prove a point, but for us to be at our best. The guys have spoken about it (the 42-0 defeat) this week and it does play a role. But, they’re coming to us this time, to Ellis Park, and we must force our game on them and make them adapt to us.”

Kotze added the game would be won and lost up front.

“It’s going to be determined there, in the scrums, lineouts and mauls. And in the breakdowns. We’re simply going to have to take way their space and time.”

Teammate, flanker Siba Mahashe agreed. “Glasgow play similarly to us; they like quick ball, so we’ll have to be positive in the tackle and win the breakdowns.”

The match on Saturday kicks off at 4pm.