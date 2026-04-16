Bulls switch up the backline for Dragons

Stedman Gans and Devon Williams come into the starting XV while Canan Moodie and David Kriel make positional switches.

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann switched up his backline for the Pretoria union’s 15th round United Rugby Champions Clash with Dragons at Rodney Parade on Friday night (kick-off 8.45pm).

The teams meet with the Bulls eighth on the URC table, and the Dragons 15th and out of playoff contention, though they have an eye on their upcoming Challenge Cup semifinal.

Gans, Williams in

With Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cheswill Jooste out of action, Canan Moodie moves from outside centre to the wing, while Stedman Gans comes into the starting XV at outside centre, offering defensive organisation and a more orthodox midfield presence alongside Harold Vorster.



David Kriel shifts from fullback to the wing, reinforcing aerial security and defensive reliability, and Devon Williams is given the opportunity at fullback, bringing attacking intent and counter-running ability from the backfield

There is continuity in the front row. Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar and Francois Klopper again anchor the scrum, while captain Marcell Coetzee, Elrigh Louw and Cameron Hanekom continue as a well-established back-row combination, ensuring leadership, breakdown intensity and ball-carrying presence remain constants.



Behind the scrum, the visitors clearly value cohesion, retaining the highly experienced halfback pairing of Embrose Papier and Handré Pollard.

The most significant change among the forwards is in the second row, where Cobus Wiese steps into the starting line-up alongside Ruan Nortje, with Ruan Vermaak moving to the bench where he is poised to make his 50th URC appearance for the Bulls.

Paul de Wet replaces Zak Burger as scrumhalf cover, potentially lifting tempo later in the match, while Willie le Roux remains the ultimate utility option on the bench.



Sergeal Petersen and Mpilo Gumede add finishing speed and forward impact, respectively, complementing a replacement pack that still features Vermaak’s impending milestone.

Bulls starting XV

Devon Williams, David Kriel, Stedman Gans, Harold Vorster, Canan Moodie, Handré Pollard, Embrose Papier, Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw, Marcell Coetzee (capt), Ruan Nortjé, Cobus Wiese, Francois Klopper, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp.

Replacements

Marco van Staden, Jan Hendrik Wessels, Mornay Smith, Ruan Vermaak, Mpilo Gumede, Paul de Wet, Willie le Roux, Sergeal Petersen.

Unavailable: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheswill Jooste, Wilco Louw.