Goosen back for Bulls: ‘I rate him very highly,’ says White

The Bulls take on French side Bayonne on Saturday with the winner advancing to the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

The Bulls will welcome back experienced No 10 Johan Goosen for their Challenge Cup last-16 match against Bayonne in France on Saturday.

After recovering from a long term injury, the former Springbok flyhalf returns to the Bulls team on the bench for the important match. The winner of the game will move on to the quarter-finals next weekend.

It is one of several changes made to the side from the team that beat Zebre in the United Rugby Championship at Loftus last weekend.

In all, there are five changes up front, but none at the back.

Important to Bulls playing style

Rising star Cameron Hanekom is also back from an injury layoff and like Goosen, will play from the bench.

Speaking about the return to action of Goosen, 32, Bulls boss Jake White said he was happy to have such an experienced operator back in the mix.

“I remember when he was playing people weren’t convinced that he was the right guy. We’ve seen now since he hasn’t been with us how our game shape has changed and how important he actually is to us,” said White.

“Also, how important his goal-kicking is to us, how important him getting the backs to attack like he did the last three or four years for us.”

‘Can’t be the best he can be’

White though said he would be cautious in reintegrating the former Bok flyhalf into the team. In Goosen’s absence, the Bulls have used Willie le Roux and Keagan Johannes at No 10.

“I can’t put all the pressure on his shoulders,” said White of Goosen.

“And, I can’t expect him being out with a knee injury as long as he has, coming back and wave a wand and in 30 or 40 minutes, or whatever time he gets, to be the best he can be. It’s going to take time, but I’ve said it to you many times, I rate him very highly.”

Bulls: Devon Williams, Sergeal Petersen, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs, Keagan Johannes, Zak Burger, Marcell Coetzee (capt), Jannes Kirsten, Marco van Staden, JF van Heerden, Reinhardt Ludwig, Wilco Louw, Akker van der Merwe, Simphiwe Matanzima. Bench: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Alulutho Tshakweni, Mornay Smith, Ruan Nortje, Cameron Hanekom, Embrose Papier, Johan Goosen, Stedman Gans