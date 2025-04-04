White thrilled Le Roux is staying with the Bulls: ‘This is what our rugby needs’

The veteran Bok fullback will now play for the Pretoria-based team until the end of the 2027 season.

Bulls boss Jake White has praised veteran Springbok fullback Willie le Roux for opting to stay in South Africa and with the Pretoria-based team, following the news on Friday that the two-time World Cup winner had extended his contract with the Bulls.

The 35-year-old had reportedly been chased by a number of overseas clubs, but Le Roux has decided to stay with the Bulls until the end of the 2027 season.

‘Guide younger players’

“South Africa will always be my home, but my teammates at the Bulls have been a big reason behind the decision to stay,” said the World Cup winner from 2019 and 2023.

“Hopefully, I can continue to guide some of the passionate younger players that are coming through over the next two years.”

Le Roux is currently recovering from a minor procedure to repair an injury in his neck and shoulders and is out of action.

Le Roux joined the Bulls following the 2023 World Cup, making 29 appearances so far across the United Rugby Championship [24] and the Champions Cup [5].

White a happy man

White, who has been vocal about keeping the country’s best players in South Africa, said he was delighted to have Le Roux on his books for a further two seasons.

“It is great to be able to have him extend with us. This is what our rugby needs … experienced campaigners to share their IP with the next crop of players. Willie has proven to us all – in a short time – just how important he is to what we are trying to achieve. I am sure his extension will be welcome news to everyone, including players, coaches and our loyal fans.”

The Bulls currently sit in third place on the URC points table as they look to finally go all the way in the competition. They have twice been runners-up in the last three seasons.

This weekend they are in action in the Challenge Cup competition, in the round of 16 against French side Bayonne.

“The next 12 weeks are very important for us because when you’re in knockout stages, there are no second chances, when you’re out, you’re out, but we are ready for the challenge,” said Le Roux.