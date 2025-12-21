Griquas’ diamonds soar in value

“There is definitely more demand for our players now. Before, there might have been one or two requests.“

Griquas coach Pieter Bergh says the Currie Cup champions have become victims of their own success, with nine players currently on loan.

Lock Marco de Witt is the latest to head abroad, joining the Ospreys until the end of February. Tighthead prop Cebo Dlamini, the Griquas captain, has also moved to Wales and will turn out for the Dragons until the end of January.

Prop Ig Prinsloo has been in France with Pro D2 outfit Mont-de-Marsan since shortly after the Currie Cup final and is expected back in Kimberley in January.

The remaining loanees are flyhalf George Whitehead (Sharks), wing Gurshwin Wehr (Sale Sharks), prop Eddie Davids, hooker Janco Uys, prop Leon Lyons (Lions) and wing Dylan Maart (Stormers).

Bergh told Rapport that Lyons is the only player who will not be available for the SA Cup, as he remains with the Lions for the full Vodacom URC season.

‘Opportunities at Griquas’

“It shows that there are opportunities when you come to Griquas and that we are prepared to give you the opportunity if it does not interfere with Griquas’ competitions,” Bergh said.

“There is definitely more demand for our players now. Before, there might have been one or two requests.

“It also obviously has a financial advantage for us in that we don’t have to pay these players’ salaries for two or three months.

“But it makes it difficult to retain your players, because you actually become a victim of your own success. If you are doing well, you have to fight to retain your players.”

Bergh added that the savings allow Griquas to either hold on to key performers or strengthen their squad moving forward.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.













