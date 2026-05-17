Griquas and Pumas to meet in SA Cup final: All the information you need

The two teams have dominated the competition over the last few years.

The Griquas and Pumas continued their domination of the SA Cup competition as they set up a third straight final between them, at Griqua Park in Kimberley this coming Saturday. Kick-off is set for 6.30pm.

The 2024 SA Cup champions, the Griquas, will host the defending champions, Pumas, in the grand finale after they finished first and second on the log, before emerging victorious in high scoring semi-finals over the Boland Cavaliers and Cheetahs respectively over the weekend.

Both the Griquas and Pumas were favourites heading into the knockouts, but both were given a stern test of their character by their fighting opponents.

In Kimberley on Saturday the Cavaliers put in a brilliant first half performance which saw the scores locked level at 28-all after the opening 40 minutes, but the hosts proved to be too strong as they pulled away in the second half for a 59-35 win.

For the Pumas they were pushed all the way in their match, after leading 20-10 at halftime, the Cheetahs improved in the second half and took it right down to the wire before the Mbombela side prevailed 42-36.

Mouthwatering final

It now sets up another mouthwatering final between the two massive rivals, and who will come out on top is anyone’s guess.

The Griquas and the Pumas have enjoyed a lot of success in local SA competitions over the past few years, including in the premier Currie Cup competition.

In 2022 the two met in the Currie Cup final in Kimberley, where the Pumas emerged victorious, and they made the final again in 2023 but were unable to defend their crown as they were beaten by the Cheetahs.

The Griquas then shocked the Lions by winning the 2025 Currie Cup final at Ellis Park and they will attempt to defend their title later this year.

But first both teams will look to finish their SA Cup campaigns on the highest possible note, with another trophy to add to their cabinet.