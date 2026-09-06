Currie Cup result: Griquas run riot to book final berth

The title-holders scored seven tries in a 52-12 thrashing of the Pride at Griqua Stadium, and now await the winner between the Cheetahs and Pumas.

Defending champions Griquas stormed into the Currie Cup showpiece after a dominant semi-final victory over the Lions in Kimberley on Sunday.

The title-holders scored seven tries in a 52-12 thrashing of the Pride at Griqua Stadium, and now await the winner between the Cheetahs and Pumas in Bloemfontein.

Pieter Bergh’s men arrived in the knockout phase in superb form, having won six straight matches after an opening-round defeat to the Stormers XXIII and finishing the league phase top of the table.

Converted tries from loose forwards Lourens Oosthuizen and Marco de Witt put Griquas 14-0 up within 12 minutes.

Hahaha The Lions had looked to establish a foothold, but two crucial errors allowed centre Mnombo Zwelendaba to spark the attack, with De Witt rounding it off.



The visitors got on the scoreboard in the 18th minute through hooker Armand Combrinck, but Griquas quickly restored their momentum, with Zwelendaba going over in the 29th minute.

Flyhalf George Whitehead was on song from the kicking tee, kicking all three conversions.

Three minutes later, the hosts extended their lead. Whitehead stabbed a kick through for fullback Stefan Coetzee, who powered over the tryline.

There was still time for Griquas to add one more before the interval, with hooker Tiaan Lange continuing his prolific try-scoring form to make it a commanding 35-5 lead.

One way traffic

It remained one-way traffic in the third quarter as Oosthuizen grabbed a second try. Whitehead was given a rest after his perfect performance, with Liam Koen replacing him and slotting a conversion.

The smattering of Lions fans had something to cheer, as Junior Springbok star Ethan Adams powered over for his second try of the 2026 Currie Cup. The extra two points were added by No 10 Matt Coetzee.

With less than 10 minutes to go, Griquas reserve scrumhalf Jack Hart snuck his way over the line for his first try in peacock blue. Koen split the uprights, and then took the home team beyond 50 with a penalty kick at the death.

GRIQUAS – Tries: Lourens Oosthuizen (2), Marco de Witt, Mnombo Zwelendaba, Stefan Coetzee, Tiaan Lange, Jack Hart. Conversions: George Whitehead (5), Liam Koen (2). Penalty: Koen.

LIONS – Tries: Armand Combrinck, Ethan Adams. Conversion: Matt Coetzee.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.