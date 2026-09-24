URC team news: Bulls, Lions, Sharks, Stormers name sides for round one

Here is all the team news you need about the four South African teams in action in round one of the URC this weekend.

The 2026/27 season of the United Rugby Championship gets underway on Friday, with all four South African teams in action in round one across the weekend.

The Stormers are first up on Friday evening at 8.45pm, against Connacht in Galway, Ireland, while on Saturday the Lions host Leinster at 1.30pm, the Sharks welcome Ospreys at 4pm and the Bulls are away to Zebre in Italy at 6.30pm.

Here then is all the teams news from the South African outfits.

Stormers

Coach John Dobson has handed URC starts for the Stormers’ opener on Friday night to centre Jonathan Roche, scrumhalf Andre Warner, No 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, flank Louw Nel and lock Riley Norton. Evan Roos will play number six flank.

There are also two exciting youngsters on the bench, in scrumhalf Ezekiel Ngobeni and flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed.

Ruhan Nel will captain the team in midfield. The Stormers team also includes Neethling Fouche at tighthead and Andre-Hugo Venter at hooker.

Team: Warrick Gelant, Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel (capt), Jonathan Roche, Leolin Zas, Jurie Matthee, Andre Warner, Hacjivah Dayimani, Louw Nel, Evan Roos, JD Schickerling, Riley Norton, Neethling Fouché, André-Hugo Venter, Vernon Matongo. Bench: Vernon Paulo, Olly Reid, Sazi Sandi, Connor Evans, Adré Smith, Marcel Theunissen, Ezekiel Ngobeni, Yaqeen Ahmed.

Lions

Coach Ivan van Rooyen has named a familiar looking side for his team’s opener on Saturday, with Francke Horn to lead the side from No 8. He’ll be joined in the loose trio by the exciting Batho Hlekani and Siba Mahashe.

Boeta Chamberlain will be at fullback, with Nico Steyn at scrumhalf. Prop Boan Venter will be on URC debut for the Lions

On the bench, young scrumhalf Zian Cilliers and centre Ethan Adams are also set to make their debuts.

Team: Boeta Chamberlain, Kelly Mpeku, Henco van Wyk, Richard Kriel, Erich Cronje, Chris Smith, Nico Steyn, Francke Horn (capt), Batho Hlekani, Siba Mahashe, Ruan Delport, Etienne Oosthuizen, Sebastian Lombard, PJ Botha, Boan Venter. Bench: Morne Brandon, SJ Kotze, RF Schoeman, Hyron Andrews, Siba Qoma, JC Pretorius, Zian Cilliers, Ethan Adams.

Sharks

Eighthman Nick Hatton will captain the Sharks of JP Pietersen in their round one clash with the Ospreys in Durban on Saturday, while Vusi Moyo will take charge of the backs from the flyhalf position.

New recruits Suleiman Hartzenberg and Darrien Landsberg will make their debuts, while the Springboks in the starting team are Jaden Hendrikse, Phepsi Buthulezi and Vincent Koch.

The experienced Jason Jenkins and Ivan van Zyl will provide impact from the bench, alongside exciting rookies Esethu Mnebelele and Zekhethelo Siyaya.

Team: Luan Giliomee, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Jurenzo Julius, Murray Koster, Litelihle Bester, Vusi Moyo, Jaden Hendrikse, Nick Hatton (capt), Manu Tshituka, Phepsi Buthulezi, Darrien Landsberg, Corne Rahl, Vincent Koch, Eduan Swart, Phatu Ganyane. Bench: Esethu Mnebelele, Nemo Roelofse, Hanro Jacobs, Jason Jenkins, Matt Romao, Ivan van Zyl, Siya Masuku, Zekhethelo Siyaya

Bulls

Bulls boss Johan Ackermann has included Curwin Bosch at flyhalf for his team’s opener against Zebre in Italy, while Sebastian de Klerk is on the right wing, after an injury-hit last season.

Also, Paul de Wet is at scrumhalf and Jeandre Rudolph at No 8, while Hanro Liebenberg is back in blue after several seasons playing in England.

There is also place on the bench for Cheswill Jooste and another new arrival in Pretoria, Hakeem Kunene.

Team: Willie le Roux, Sebastian de Klerk, Stedman Gans, Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs, Curwin Bosch, Paul de Wet, Jeandre Rudolph, Hanro Liebenberg, Marcell Coetzee (capt), Reinhardt Ludwig, Ruan Vermaak, Francois Klopper, Juann Else, Alu Tshakweni. Bench: Janco Uys, Dylan Smith, Mornay Smith, JF van Heerden, Nizaam Carr, Zak Burger, Cheswill Jooste, Hakeem Kunene.