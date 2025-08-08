Rugby

Griquas too good for WP, move into third place on Currie Cup log

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

8 August 2025

The men from the Northern Cape scored seven tries to the three by the visitors.

Griquas and WP players

Gustav Erlank of Griquas runs with the ball in the Currie Cup match against Western Province on Friday. Picture: Danie van der Lith/Gallo Images

Griquas have moved up to third place on the Currie Cup log after registering a bonus-point win against Western Province in Kimberley on Friday afternoon.

The men from the Northern Cape won 47-17 to also inflict a third straight defeat on the Cape Town-based side.

Griquas edged the Cavaliers in Kimberley last weekend, after losing their first match of this year’s competition, away to the Pumas in Mbombela.

Western Province have no log points from three games after also going down to the Bulls and Lions.

Griquas, while third on Friday night, can be overtaken on the points log by the Cheetahs, Pumas or Cavaliers who still have to play this weekend.

Griquas were too good for the youthful Province team on Friday, dominating all departments as they went on to score seven tries.

Province scored three tries but were outgunned and will have some thinking to do before their next game.

On Saturday, the Bulls host the Pumas (3pm), the Sharks entertain the Cheetahs (5.10pm) and on Sunday the Cavaliers welcome the Lions to Wellington (3pm).

Currie Cup

