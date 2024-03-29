Hartzenberg hits the reset button in preparation for Ulster clash

"If you stay too long on the high, you might not look forward to the next game or not prepare that well.”

Stormers flyer Suleiman Hartzenberg is looking to reset ahead of their United Rugby Championship (URC) match against Ulster on Saturday, after performing a starring role in their win over Edinburgh last week.

Hartzenberg scored a superb hattrick in the seven try to three 43-21 thrashing of the Scottish side, but he was full of praise for his teammates who he credited with creating the chances that he finished off.

He has now completely shifted his focus to this weekend’s match and is looking forward to putting in another big showing against Ulster.

‘Thanks to our backline’

“I was just on hand to dot the ball down. It’s thanks to our backline that I could score the tries. I got onto the scoreboard thanks to the team’s success, how hard the forwards worked and our attitude towards the game,” said Hartzenberg.

“It helps to have Manie (Libbok) and Damian (Willemse) on the inside of you. Our backline was on fire, so it made my job easier.

“It does feel amazing to score three tries, but you have to reset ahead of the new week. That was one week’s performance, and you have to bank it and move on to the next. If you stay too long on the high, you might not look forward to the next game or not prepare that well.”

Versatile player

Hartzenberg has featured on the wing in recent games for the Stormers, but he is also a very accomplished outside centre where he has played most of his rugby, but he admitted that he would play wherever he was needed.

“I do prefer playing there as well, but understanding where we are in the URC and what the coaches need of me now, I’m happy to play at wing. I will keep giving my best out there,” said Hartzenberg.

“Later on, I can maybe make the shift to 13. But, for me, it’s just about whatever position I’m in, that I give my best no matter what.”

Springbok aspirations

The 20-year-old former Junior Springbok is also now in the frame to feature for the senior Bok side, after he was invited to the recent alignment camp that took place in Cape Town at the start of this month.

“It was an amazing experience, just being in that environment and seeing how everything works,” he said.

“It definitely added to my aspirations of becoming a Springbok. But obviously you have to be performing for the Stormers first, and then if you do everything well at the Stormers, you will get the recognition of a call-up. For now, it is purely Stormers-based, and whatever happens, happens.”