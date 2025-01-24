Lions’ Ruan Venter excited about Bulls test: ‘They’re a different animal’

Lions powerhouse loose forward Ruan Venter says the team that wins the big collisions in their United Rugby Championship (URC) Jukskei derby against the Bulls at Ellis Park on Saturday (kick-off 2:45pm) will gain the upper hand.

It is expected to be an incredibly physical clash when the two Highveld rivals collide, and Venter is fired up for the challenge of going up against a stronger and more powerful team.

Venter made his return from a long term injury in the Lions’ Challenge Cup thrashing of Dragons over the past weekend, putting in a barnstorming performance as he ran in two tries, but seemed underwhelmed from that test, so is hungry for the Bulls encounter.

“I think one on one collisions will be important. At the end of the day it’s going to come down to him wanting to dominate you and you wanting to dominate him, to see who is the better man basically. So it’s going to come down to who wants it more,” explained Venter.

“It’s aways nice to have a good first game back. But the Bulls are going to be a completely different challenge from the Dragons. So we have to be physically and mentally ready for the game.

“I think it’s exciting and it’s certainly a challenge. It doesn’t help you physically playing against smaller teams. Especially to be physical against the Bulls, who are probably the most dominant pack in the competition. That’s where you can really measure yourself so it is an amazing opportunity.”

Forward battle

The Lions pack has been in pretty good form this season and they will have to be at the very top of their game if they are to get the upper hand against a Springbok laden Bulls pack, and Venter believes sticking together will be key.

“I think not playing individually is important, and sticking to the system. As soon as you get momentum you have to stay low, which is vital. But the Bulls are a completely different animal to the Dragons. So it will be a great test for us as a pack,” said Venter.

Last season the Bulls did the double over the Lions, edging a thriller at Loftus before comfortably beating them at Ellis Park, but the Lions aren’t reading into those games.

“We don’t really reflect on it that much, we know we can beat them. We always know the South African derbies are going to be the most difficult in your campaign. So playing the Bulls at home is just very exciting,” said Venter.

The Dragons game was arguably a soft return from injury for Venter and the Bulls will be a far more physical challenge, but the big loose forward says there is no fear about getting reinjured.

“Once you are on the field you can’t think of that. If you are hesitant you are going to get injured again. So the main thing mentally when you come back is to go full out,” admitted Venter.