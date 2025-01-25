‘I will return if it’s meant to be’ — Steven Kitshoff

Injured Springbok and Stormers prop Steven Kitshoff is optimistic about playing rugby again, but is taking things one day at a time.

Stormers prop Steven Kitshoff, centre, while still at Ulster last season, poses with teammates Brok Harris and Neethling Fouche after a URC match. Picture: Cole Cruickshank/Gallo Images

Springbok and Stormers prop Steven Kitshoff is optimistic about being able to return to the game, but is at peace if he is eventually forced to hang up his boots, after having career saving neck surgery late last year.

Kitshoff suffered the serious injury during a scrum for Western Province against Griquas in the Currie Cup in September, with him initially thinking it was just a strain, only for a specialist to inform him that he was lucky to be alive after his vertebrae was shifted just millimetres from his brain canal.

He then underwent a complex operation in November to fuse two cervical vertebrae with bone from his hip, which was successful, however it is still uncertain if he will be able to play again.

Kitshoff was speaking at a Castle Lager event at Kitchener’s Carvery Bar in Braamfontein on Thursday night and said that he still had the fire in him to play again, but if he was unable to, would be proud of what he has achieved over a glittering career.

Happy with progress

“I am about two months post op now. I saw the specialist last week Tuesday. He is very happy with the progress so far. It is probably going to take another couple of months for the bone to solidify and for the wound to heal internally,” explained Kitshoff.

“So I am taking my time. I will probably start the rehab process soon and then take it day by day. I am in no rush to try get back on the field or force myself into anything early, and I just want to make sure my health is good, neck is strong and then I will make a decision after that.

“So I am optimistic (about playing again). But I still think it’s a bit soon to say if I will be able to. I still have the passion and drive to play again. If it’s not meant to be then I will make peace with it. But to be honest, I haven’t thought further than next month.”

Since making his senior rugby debut in 2011, Kitshoff has gone on to become one of South African rugby’s most decorated sportsmen, winning a slew of trophies over his career.

He won the IRB Junior World Championship with the Springbok U20s and the Currie Cup with Western Province in 2012.

In 2019 he won the Rugby Championship and Rugby World Cup with the Springboks, and in 2021 triumphed over the British and Irish Lions.

In 2022 he led the Stormers to the inaugural United Rugby Championship title, and followed that up with a second consecutive World Cup title with the Boks in France in 2023.

‘Proud of my career’

“I would be content (if I didn’t play again). I have achieved a lot in my career and am very proud of it. They always speak about not regretting anything you’ve done,” said Kitshoff.

“I am happy I went to France back in 2016 and spent two years there before coming back to the Stormers. I am happy about my stint at Ulster. All those things were just learning factors that helped me grow as a player and as a person.

“It was good for me and my wife to bond and get away from the clutter of South Africa a little bit, especially the sporting scene, and to grow as a couple.

“So I am very proud of my career thus far and if it’s meant to be for me to carry on playing I am sure I will make more great memories.”

Looking at a possible future outside of rugby, the soon to be 33-year-old (in February) admits he has been busy with various things and preparing should the worst come to pass.

“I have got a couple of interests outside of rugby that have been keeping me busy and keeping my mind active, and I have just been looking into that. I know that it is going to be a lengthy break from rugby, so I am just trying to make some plans for life after,” said Kitshoff.