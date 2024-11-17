‘It’s important to find a way to win’ — Siya Kolisi

It was a tough old game and the Springboks were forced to dig deep, but in the way they found a way, as captain Siya Kolisi said after the match, with them clinching a 29-20 win over England in their end-of-year-tour match at Twickenham on Saturday night.

It was a back and forth first half that saw England score first to take a 7-0 lead after just three minutes, before the Boks hit back with three tries, to Grant Williams, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Cheslin Kolbe, with a Marcus Smith penalty mixed in, to lead 19-10 after 21 minutes.

A 25th minute converted score to England flank Sam Underhill made it 19-17, and although both teams had other chances, it stayed that way until halftime.

The second half saw tries for the Boks and England chalked off in the first 10 minutes, before the hosts took a 51st minute lead through a Smith penalty.

But replacement Handre Pollard soon booted the Boks back in front, before a bit of magic from Damian de Allende and Kolbe lead to a converted try that put the world champions 10 points ahead, with them holding out over the rest of the game despite and England onslaught.

“We knew before the game that England would come out firing at us and that’s exactly what happened. It took us a while to get into the game, but I am happy with how we stayed in the game and kept on fighting,” said Kolisi after the match.

“Our discipline wasn’t good and we aren’t proud of that. But congrats to England for their performance. I know it’s tough, we have been there (on a losing streak). It takes time but it will definitely turn around (for them).”

Took their chances

As in their win over Scotland in Edinburgh a week earlier, the Boks clearly weren’t at their best, but took their chances when presented and survived through some ferocious defence, after they were put under massive pressure by England in the second half.

“Coach Rassie (Erasmus) summed it up well for us at halftime. There were moments of individual brilliance (in the first half. The charge downs from Eben (Etzebeth) and Pieter-Steph, but we didn’t quite play the way we wanted and normally do,” explained Kolisi.

“We needed something, and we always find a way to make it through. That’s the mindset of this team. The ultimate thing is finding a way to win.

“It’s not always going to go the way we want it to go. So it’s then about the will and understanding that you are going to have to go to different places to try get the win.

“We never panic, and we have good leaders in the team. We have been in far worse positions before. So that experience helps us quite a lot (in games like this).”