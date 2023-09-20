Ireland confident they’ll handle Bok ‘bomb squad’: ‘We’re ready and excited’

'Game faces are on,' says Ireland scrum coach ahead of big World Cup clash in Paris on Saturday.

Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty says they are well equipped to deal with the Springboks’ seven–one split on the bench when they meet on Saturday for their Rugby World Cup match in Paris.

The Boks announced on Tuesday they will field a seven-one split on the bench for their crucial Pool B clash against the world number team; the forwards being Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden and Kwagga Smith. The only backline player on the bench is Cobus Reinach.

It will be the second time coach Jacques Nienaber deploys the forwards-concentrated bench after first putting it to the test in last month’s World Cup warm-up match against New Zealand at Twickenham.

The forwards-stacked “Bomb Squad” came on in the second half and increased the intensity and pressure (on the All Blacks) and they will be expected to do the same against Ireland.

‘Game faces are on’

Ireland scrum guru Fogarty though is of the opinion his team have what it takes to counter the Boks.

“As a group of forwards, we’re incredibly fit and powerful, we’ve prepared for the weekend. It’s going to be a battle, one we feel the players will be ready for,” Fogarty said.

“There’s definitely an edge, it’s an incredibly exciting week to be involved in. Everybody wants to be in the starting XV. To be playing the world champions in Paris … there’s a tendency sometimes to want to get to the end of the week quickly, but it’s about understanding the plan, and how we’re going to impose our game on South Africa. Game faces are on,” he said.

‘World class side’

Ireland flyhalf Jack Crowley, who is the back-up to team captain Johnny Sexton and is set to be involved in the clash in Paris, acknowledged the threat the Boks possess in the forwards, but also in the backs.

“First of all, they’re a world-class side … their front five is massive, they scrum and maul,” Crowley said.

“The pace and footwork they have out wide and their passing and kicking ability … we’ve seen it coming up against them in the United Rugby Championship and all the other provinces.

“You can see the quality they have in the backline in terms of skills, individually, so that’s going to be a challenge in one way and also a bonus for them,” said the Munster star.

The match at the Stade de France will kick off at 9pm.