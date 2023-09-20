Boks’ 7-1 bench is ‘calculated risk’ … and ‘same’ that helped smash All Blacks

Cobus Reinach will be the only backline player on the bench against Ireland, as he was for the match against New Zealand last month.

Coach Jacques Nienaber says picking seven forwards and one back on his bench for the all-important Rugby World Cup clash against Ireland in Paris on Saturday is a “calculated risk” the Springboks are happy with and willing to take.

The Boks surprised all rugby followers on Tuesday when they opted for a 7-1 bench split for the match, with Cobus Reinach the only backline player, among even forwards, on the bench.

It is something the Bok tried, and succeeded with, against the All Blacks in a World Cup warm-up match last month. The Boks won 35-7, a record score.

‘Cover various positions’

“Obviously people will look at it and say that there is a risk involved and we understand that, but for us it is a calculated risk,” Nienaber was quoted as saying by AFP.

“There are guys who are in that seven-one bench that cover various positions. That is something that I won’t go into too much because it’s tactical.

“We are comfortable that we are covered” in the backs.

It is interesting to note that Reinach was also the only backs replacement in the match against the All Blacks at Twickenham, after Willie le Roux withdrew from the team and was replaced by Kwagga Smith.

Also, besides Bongi Mbonambi, who was on the bench against the All Blacks, but will start against Ireland because of Malcolm Marx missing out due to injury, the entire replacements bench is the same as that which did duty against the All Blacks: Deon Fourie (Mbonambi), Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Smith and Reinach.

‘Excited’

Saturday’s match will be the first time the Boks and Ireland clash at a World Cup and it is something Nienaber, who has coached in Ireland before and is heading back that way after the tournament to join Leinster, is looking forward to.

“I won’t say I’m nervous, I am excited,” said the Bok coach. “It is number one (Ireland) against the world champions.”

The Boks team is close to the one that beat Scotland first-up at the start of the tournament, with Damian Willemse edging out Willie le Roux at fullback, Kurt-Lee Arendse keeping his place ahead of Canan Moodie on the wing, Damian de Allende still preferred to Andre Esterhuizen at 12, and up front Jasper Wiese keeping Duane Vermeulen out at eighthman.

Springbok team:

Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (c), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff

Bench: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Jean Kleyn RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach