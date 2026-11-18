The No 10 is now free to face the Springboks in a Nations Championship game this weekend.

Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast has been cleared to face the Springboks in Saturday’s Nations Championship Test in Dublin.

The 23-year-old was cited following an alleged hip-drop tackle on Fiji No 8 Peceli Yato, who scored a try shortly after the incident before leaving the field.

However, an independent disciplinary committee dismissed the citing.

“The committee unanimously determined that the player had, to the required standard, proved that the citing should be dismissed,” read a Nations Championship statement.

The decision comes after Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus predicted that Prendergast would escape punishment on a “technicality”.

Erasmus made the remarks during a controversial press conference in Dublin on Monday, when he also questioned the officiating in the Boks’ 21-19 defeat to France.

World Rugby subsequently handed him a six-match ban.

Prendergast’s clearance is a significant boost for Ireland coach Andy Farrell, whose side are chasing a fifth win in six Nations Championship matches to keep alive their slim hopes of reaching the final.

Depending on the result of the earlier match between England and the All Blacks at Twickenham on Saturday, the Boks may need to beat Ireland to reach the final.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.