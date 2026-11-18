The Boks boss was criticial of the match officials during last week's Test against France in Paris.

Within 24 hours of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus criticising the match officials in last weekend’s Nations Championship clash between his team and France in Paris he was hit with an automatic six-match ban.

Erasmus made the comments during his team announcement press conference late Monday in Dublin and less than 24 hours later World Rugby banned him for six matches.

The Bok boss was especially critical of the Television Match Official during last Friday’s Test in Paris. Erasmus said the TMO missed 17 knee-drop tackles executed by French players, a tackle that has been banned by World Rugby.

Erasmus questioned whether match-fixing or manipulation was perhaps at play.

World Rugby didn’t like Erasmus’ comments and moved swiftly to ban him, without a hearing, for six international matches, with immediate effect.

An independent panel, chaired by senior officer Adam Casselden SC from Australia, determined that the threshold for serious misconduct had been met.

They imposed the six-match sanction under World Rugby’s Match Official Abuse Sanction Process, which was introduced in July this year with national member unions, competitions, International Rugby Match Officials (IRMO) and International Rugby Players’ Association (IRPA) support.

The process runs in parallel with Regulation 18 and provides a clear, consistent framework for addressing public criticism of match officials, particularly comments that may undermine the integrity of individuals or the sport, or fuel online abuse.

Below is World Rugby’s wording on Erasmus’ automatic ban:

“In line with the process, the panel applied the Match Official Abuse decision making matrix. This is an objective test and assesses the comments against a defined list of characteristics. The outcome of that assessment determines the appropriate outcome, which ranges from no further action up to an automatic suspension, according to World Rugby.

“Having considered the comments which related to the match TMO, the standing Match Official Abuse committee, chaired by Casselden SC, determined that the threshold for serious misconduct had been met.

“The panel determined that the comments suggest that match officials acted with bias/prejudice or deliberately influenced the outcome of a match, and when the conduct is considered as a whole a reasonable person would conclude that the conduct constituted an unacceptable attack on the credibility and competence of the match officials.

“In respect to the sanction, the panel determined that the conduct clearly amounts to disrespecting the authority of the match officials by impugning their integrity.

“Therefore, the panel reviewed a number of elements of the commentary including the timing and reach of the statements, combined with the allegations of bias or bad faith, and found that the comments attracted a six-match automatic suspension.”

Erasmus is entitled to have the matter referred to a full misconduct hearing.